With the regular season two-thirds of the way in the books, conference races and the playoff picture are beginning to take shape.
Several area teams find themselves in must-win mode while a crosstown rivalry will be renewed in week 7 on Friday.
Here's a look at the games on tap this week.
DEFOREST at FORT ATKINSON
For the Blackhawks, who have lost three in a row, the road does not get any easier as the Norskies make a visit on Homecoming night at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium.
DeForest (3-3, 3-1 Badger Small) has won three straight after opening the season with a close loss to Waunakee, a lopsided defeat to highly-ranked Kimberly and a narrow loss to Mount Horeb/Barneveld, which topped Fort (2-4, 0-3) 55-21 last week. The Norskies, who were 33-7 winners versus Monona Grove last week, can really score. Senior quarterback Mason Keyes (1,096 passing yards to league the conference) is the engine that makes the offense go and his favorite targets are Brody Hartig (466 receiving yards) and Alex Van Ooyen (293 yards).
"DeForest is another well-coached, disciplined team," Fort football coach Nick Nelson said. "They don't hurt themselves. Jalen McKinnie, Javion Kunz and Bryce Harmon on the defensive line are studs. They are tough, physical kids.
"Keyes is probably the best QB in the conference. He is incredibly talented with his arm. Hartig is the best receiver this conference has seen in a fairly long time and there have been some good ones in the last several seasons. DeForest is doing more power and kick-out type stuff this season and we also saw more zone blocking. They don't try to disguise things. You and they know where they are going. You have to try and stop them."
"We have a challenge. Most games come down to five or six plays. If we execute and handle our business, we have an opportunity. We need to have a great week of practice. With the distractions Homecoming presents, we need guys focused for two hours every day after school on football."
The Norskies, who have allowed a total of seven points the last three weeks, run a 3-4 defense and play man-to-man in the secondary.
Nelson wants his group to keep a positive mental mindset on and off the field as they hit the closing stretch of the regular season.
"Doing good things for other people helps bring out positivity in your mental health and self-esteem," Nelson said. "People outside of us can focus on the negativity of these past few weeks.
"We have to stay in that positive mindset. Realistically, we are very talented. We have been in games because of our willingness to compete. We have to compete when it's time. We are going to focus on ourselves and our business. We'll enjoy every single rep and every play that we've got."
DELAVAN-DARIEN at JEFFERSON
The Eagles welcome the Comets to town for Homecoming this week.
Delavan (2-4, 2-2 in conference) averages 18 points per game and got beat 55-0 by Monroe last week after a 55-0 loss to McFarland the week prior.
The Comets and junior quarterback Neil Janssen (a conference-leading 820 passing yards) like to air it out.
"They are a talented team and throw the ball the most of anyone in the conference," Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten said. "Janssen is a talented quarterback and good athlete who flys around field and can also make plays with his legs.
"Defensively, they will show similar defenses to what we've seen which is either a 3-5 or 3-4 depending on the down. Teams that do that tend to send more blitzes. We have to pick up blitzes and know which backers we are double teaming to be successful."
Jefferson (1-5, 1-3) has lost three in a row and needs to win out to ensure its decade-and-a-half postseason streak stays intact. The Eagles are hoping to use Homecoming week and the support from a big crowd as momentum in this one.
"Homecoming is a big thing for all towns," Slotten said. "It revolves around the Friday night football game. It's good for kids to have the exciting things that happen all week. It should be a full crowd with lots of fans antsy to see a win.
"This is a good opportunity for our boys to improve over the week and show them we can win games. It's going to be a battle every game is a battle in the Rock Valley. We have to find it in ourselves to put a better product on the field. The boys will be motivated. Last week (losing to Evansville 25-0) hurt a lot for the players and coaches. It's back to the grind now. They will be excited to get back to that grind."
LAKE MILLS at LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
One the state's fiercest rivalries will be renewed. This edition of the Slider Bowl has high stakes -- for both sides.
Lakeside Lutheran (5-1, 3-1 in conference), which is playing its home finale on Senior Night, has won three in a row since a week 3 setback to Capitol Conference co-leader Lodi. The Warriors, who have gone three straight games without punting, have been relying on senior quarterback Levi Birkholz plenty of late. Birkholz is second in the conference in rushing (792 yards) and had five touchdown runs in the team's 50-33 homecoming win versus Turner last week, upping his season total to 12 in addition to two passing scores.
Junior Kayden Bou and senior Nate Yaroch are bruising backs capable of churning out yards behind Lakeside's stout offensive line, a group that's is a vital cog in the team averaging 37.3 points per game so far in 2022.
The Warriors, who finish the regular season on the road versus ranked foes Columbus and Edgewood, need one more victory to guarantee playoff eligibility. With Lodi hosting Columbus in a battle for first place this week, a Lakeside win would bump them from third to second in the standings.
Lake Mills (4-2, 2-2) has routed Big Foot and New Glarus/Monticello, respectively, each of the last two weeks. The L-Cats also are adept at lighting up the scoreboard, averaging 36.3 points per contest. Lake Mills is potent through the air and on the ground. Senior quarterback Caden Belling (1,211 passing yards) is second in the conference. Senior tailback Ben Buchholtz (885 rushing yards) is also second in the league. Buchholtz has 13 rushing touchdowns in 2022.
A win for Lake Mills would put them on the brink of playoff eligibility. A loss would mean next week's road game versus Turner and the regular-season finale at home versus Lodi would be must-wins to reach the postseason.
The L-Cats are facing Lakeside for the fourth time in Huber's three-year tenure. Huber is 2-1 so far with a pair of road victories in the 2020 regional championship and the regular season last year. Before Lakeside's double overtime win earlier in 2020, the home team had not lost, including the playoffs, since 2011.
Huber:
they are big up front and physical. you have to identify where ben buxa is. he's a phenomal player. no. 11 Levi Birkholz at quarterback, free safety and corner is a great player. they run the option as well if not better than anyone in the state. they make defenses be fundamentally sound. we have to know our assignments on defense and where we are fitting up. we have to be balanced in the pass and run game this week. they are going to play us hard and we are going to play them hard. it's always fun. we've been fortunate to get them the last two times at their place and hoping we can get a third.
consistentcy. we talked the last two weeks, we do things well some of the times. if we want to take that step from a good team to a great team, we have to do things all the time. we have to stop the run, run the ball, pass the ball more consistently. we cant self sabotage ourselves on offense with turnovers, penalties and bad snaps. you cant get away with that stuff versus good teams. we are facing a good team this week. we want to execute game plan and play fast. hopefully, it will be a good Friday.
WEEK 7 AREA GAMES
Eastern Suburban Conference
Marshall (5-1, 4-0) at Cambridge (1-5, 1-3)
Clinton (4-2, 2-2) at Palmyra-Eagle (2-4, 1-3)
Trailways Conference
Fall River/Rio (3-4, 2-2) at Johnson Creek (3-4, 2-2)
Rock Valley Conference
Evansville (3-3, 3-1) at Whitewater (0-6, 0-4)
