Huber:

they are big up front and physical. you have to identify where ben buxa is. he's a phenomal player. no. 11 Levi Birkholz at quarterback, free safety and corner is a great player. they run the option as well if not better than anyone in the state. they make defenses be fundamentally sound. we have to know our assignments on defense and where we are fitting up. we have to be balanced in the pass and run game this week. they are going to play us hard and we are going to play them hard. it's always fun. we've been fortunate to get them the last two times at their place and hoping we can get a third.

Load comments