they are big up front and physical. you have to identify where ben buxa is. he's a phenomal player. no. 11 Levi Birkholz at quarterback, free safety and corner is a great player. they run the option as well if not better than anyone in the state. they make defenses be fundamentally sound. we have to know our assignments on defense and where we are fitting up. we have to be balanced in the pass and run game this week. they are going to play us hard and we are going to play them hard. it's always fun. we've been fortunate to get them the last two times at their place and hoping we can get a third.
consistentcy. we talked the last two weeks, we do things well some of the times. if we want to take that step from a good team to a great team, we have to do things all the time. we have to stop the run, run the ball, pass the ball more consistently. we cant self sabotage ourselves on offense with turnovers, penalties and bad snaps. you cant get away with that stuff versus good teams. we are facing a good team this week. we want to execute game plan and play fast. hopefully, it will be a good Friday.
Slotten:
they are a talented team and throw the ball the most of anyone in the conf. talented qb good athlete flies around field can also make plays with his legs. def. they will show similar defenses to what weve seen 3-5, 3-4 depending on the down. teams that do that tend to send more blitzes. we have to pick up blitzes and know which backers we are double teaming to be successful.
homecoming is a big thing for all towns. it revloves around friday night football game. good for kids to have exciting things that happen all week. should be a full crowd with lots of fans antsy to see a win. good opp, for boys to improve over week and show them we can win games. its going to be a abttle. every game is a battle in rvc. we have to find it in ourselves to put a better product on the field. boys will be motivated. last week hurt a lot for the players and coaches. its back to the grind now. they will be excited to get back to that grind.
