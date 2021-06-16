The following editorial is from the Kenosha News.
Big Boy is coming back!
That’s Big Boy in the chubby guy with the pompadour hairstyle and checkered bib overalls holding aloft a double-decker hamburger with melted cheese, drenched in Thousand Island dressing and garnished with lettuce and tomato.
After an absence of 26 years, the Big Boy diner franchise is returning to Wisconsin with a July 14 grand opening planned in Germantown at the site of Jerry’s Old Town Inn on Main Street.
Big Boy restaurants were once prevalent in southeast Wisconsin. There was one on Douglas Avenue in Racine and one on Highway 50 in Kenosha. Looking for a fresher, more modern eating offering, the Marcus Corporation, which held the Big Boy franchise in the region for 37 years, decided to end the relationship with Big Boy in the 1990s.
But the memory of the Big Boy menu never left many a resident of southeast Wisconsin who relished a Big Boy, Brawny Lad (a burger with a whole circle slice of onion), the Slim Jim ham and cheese sandwich, milk shakes with whip cream in a tall sundae glass and numerous other breakfast, lunch and dinner options.
We even fondly remember the “Adventures of Big Boy” comic books that were handed out at the cash register and, of course, the Big Boy statues that greeted customers at the entrance to the restaurants.
In the quarter of century that has passed since Big Boy disappeared from the landscape of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, many a cheesehead has found themselves turning off an interstate exit when spotting a Big Boy when traveling out of state, be it neighboring Michigan or as far south as Louisville. According to Big Boy’s website, the chain has 74 locations in the United States.
On June 5, Germantown-based businessmen Chaz Hastings and Scott Carleton announced that they had secured a franchise deal giving them Big Boy franchise rights for Wisconsin.
The Germantown Big Boy, which Hastings and Carleton say will included a Big Boy museum and shop selling Big Boy merchandise, is scheduled to have a special preview event starting at 3 p.m. Thursday with fanfare that includes a nostalgic car show, retro rock n roll, 85-cent Big Boy sandwiches (to mark the 85th anniversary of the restaurant chain’s founding) and an appearance by the Big Boy himself.
According to a news release, Hastings and Carleton plan on operating two Big Boy food trucks for festivals or private events. They also would like to open a location in Brookfield and have permanent stands at event venues such as Lambeau Field, American Family Field and State Fair Park, Hastings told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
They also say their goal is to open multiple locations throughout southeast Wisconsin over the next three years. To that we say Racine, Kenosha and Lake Geneva will be more than happy to show locations for future franchises in our communities.
