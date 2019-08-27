JEFFERSON — West Elementary School in Jefferson is holding a clothing drive to benefit students in need so they can be well outfitted for the school year and concentrate on their studies.
The school will be collecting gently used and new clothing during its open house from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
today (Wednesday), or items can be dropped off at the school office once school starts for the fall term Sept. 3.
Organizer Chelsea Miller, West art teacher and the 2020 Wisconsin Elementary Teacher of the Year, noted that one in five students nationwide live in poverty. Jefferson has a number of students in considerable need.
“As a community, it is important that we work together to break down barriers to education success,” she said. “By making sure that our students have clothes and other basic supplies, we are ensuring students can focus on their education and not on what they do not have.”
For this clothing drive, the school is asking families and community members to bring in new or gently used clothing, winter gear and shoes or boots for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
High school students will collect money for free haircut vouchers for students in need and paying off outstanding lunch balances so students get the nutrition they need.
Donations of toiletries also are encouraged, especially travel-size items.
