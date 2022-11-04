Walking around my son’s cozy Los Angeles neighborhood with its Tesla-lined driveways and stunning telescopic views of the Hollywood Hills, I noticed the neighborhood had its eyes on me.
Stepping from house to house and street to street, I encountered a friendly, disembodied voice. “Hi!” she said, “You are currently being recorded.” Never mind I was in the middle of the road.
Living in New York, I don’t often notice the citywide surveillance apparatus but see its effects in scary news stories of home invasions and subway assaults, with video captured by Ring cameras and CCTV.
The taped footage from smart door cameras is increasingly deployed by prosecutors in courtroom settings to prove criminal activity in plain sight.
Although defense lawyers try to suppress such “gotcha” evidence as a violation of an individual’s 4th Amendment rights against unreasonable or warrantless searches, the footage has just as often been ruled admissible for being in “public view,” that the camera just happened to have captured.
There was a this taped snippet: A vagrant we’d encountered muttering on a neighbor’s porch was seen approaching my son’s set-back property, rooting through the trash bins for a drink. My son politely confronted the guy, and he moved on down the road. Quality video of him was later shared with a member of the neighborhood safety committee. It was a reminder that the camera only needs to get it right one time to serve its purpose.
I was awakened at 3 a.m. one night by the San Quentin-strength security light outside my son’s guest bedroom. I considered waking the household, but all went quiet, and I fell back asleep.
The next morning, we examined the video and saw evidence of a violent encounter with an unwanted guest: A large spider had tangled with an insect in its web. No arrests were made.
