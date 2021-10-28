The following editorial is from the Chicago Tribune.
School board meetings frequently serve as hot beds of community passions. But finding four dead rodents on her front lawn was the last straw for school board member Carolyn Waibel in St. Charles, a typically harmonious west suburban community.
Understandably, she resigned.
The dead creatures had followed other vandalism, nasty emails and vitriolic social media posts, she told reporters, and she had enough. Her case hardly stands alone.
Reports of raucous protests and harassment of school board members have surged nationwide and into earshot of Washington leaders, opening yet another new front in today’s politicized culture wars.
Congressional Republicans have blasted Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Oct. 4 offer to work with state and local authorities to respond to threats of violence and harassment against school board officials. Critics have called on Garland to rescind his memo after the National School Boards Association retracted a letter to President Joe Biden that suggested “threats and acts of violence” at local school board meetings might be “domestic terrorism.”
The NSBA now rightly says there was “no justification for some of the language” in the letter, which led to Garland’s letter and a new nationwide cry of outrage from parents and politicians insisting that “Parents are not domestic terrorists.”
Backlash to the letter was immediate and significant. A reported 21 school board associations distanced themselves from it and state associations in Ohio, Missouri and Pennsylvania cut ties altogether.
Issues vary, but the current unrest tends to center on local concerns inflamed by online activists, particularly pandemic-related mask requirements, remote learning and the mammoth question of what our children are to be taught about the history of the United Sates.
Since parents conceivably could be investigated under the Patriot Act for trying to influence what their own children are being taught, they have a right to be concerned. So do we all. No wonder the issue of parents potentially being treated like terrorists, surged into national politics after Garland’s memo was released.
In America, being educated means you have learned that all of these things can be true at once.
Civility matters, as does respect for those with whom you disagree, especially on complex issues such as education and public health.
All grown-ups should teach that to their children, and their communities should expect no less from every adult in the room.
