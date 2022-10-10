Whitewater Arts Alliance is presenting the Hallow’s Gala exhibition, which features art with themes of folklore, mythology, and fantasy in honor of the spooky season at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St. now until Sunday, Oct. 30.

The building will be open Thursdays through Sundays, 1p.m. to 5, except on Thursday, October 27 where the gallery hours will coincide with Whitewater’s Ghouls Night Out. The hours that day will be 3 p.m. to 7.

