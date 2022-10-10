Whitewater Arts Alliance is presenting the Hallow’s Gala exhibition, which features art with themes of folklore, mythology, and fantasy in honor of the spooky season at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St. now until Sunday, Oct. 30.
The building will be open Thursdays through Sundays, 1p.m. to 5, except on Thursday, October 27 where the gallery hours will coincide with Whitewater’s Ghouls Night Out. The hours that day will be 3 p.m. to 7.
Nineteen artists are participating in the show with 2D and 3D art varying in mediums including pencil, ink, acrylic, ceramic, photography, mixed media, and unique materials like coffee, abalone shells, and video format, among others. There are 58 pieces in the show of which three will be virtual only.
A closing reception featuring live music, a costume contest, and award announcements for participating artists will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 6 p.m. to 9. The reception will be $5 per adult if paid online before Oct. 23 or $8 per adult at the door.
Children ages 5-12 are $2 and children four and under are free. The reception is free with the purchase of a black light painting kit that is being sold for $25. For more info, please visit our website at https://www.whitewaterarts.org/hallows-gala-2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.