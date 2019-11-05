WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA) Board of Directors welcomed new board members Kristen Burton, Alfonso Cervera, Art Thompson and Rachel Wood and bid farewell to Mike Dugan and Audra Lange. The board also shared the successes in 2019.
Megan Matthews remains as President and Bob Mertens as Vice President. Wood was voted in as the Secretary, and Art Thompson as Treasurer. Sylvia Linton will continue to serve as the Membership Secretary.
Matthews said, “We have had a wonderful year, with high-quality shows and record-breaking attendance for our Savory Sounds concert series. We have our 2020 season booked and will look forward to working with our members to celebrate arts and culture in our community.”
The WAA announced that the 2020 Public Art Project is being planned. Sponsorships of the artwork again this year will make it possible for artists to participate without any cost to them.
During 2019, there was an exhibit in the gallery for every month that the CAC was open. These exhibits drew artists from a broad area of southeast Wisconsin, as well as a few from other states:
February – The Art of the Quilt
March – Janet Nelson Exhibit
April – Whitewater Unified School District Exhibit
May – Karolyn Alexander Exhibit and Workshop
June – Wisconsin Regional Arts Program Exhibit and Workshop
July – 10th Annual Fran Achen Photo Contest
Aug. – Mixed Media — Part Two!
Sept. – “The Road Less Traveled”
Oct. – Cambridge Artists Society
Nov./Dec. – Annual WAA Members’ Exhibit
Five Savory Sounds concerts created the biggest season ever. The City provided picnic tables and took care of the grounds, and Whitewater Community Television helped with audio. Savory Sounds sponsors were Fairhaven Senior Services, First Citizens State Bank, Olm & Associates, Fort Community Credit Union, and PremierBank.
Savory Sounds concerts included:
June — Mike Hackett Jazz Quartet with vendor Casual Joe’s had more than 95 attendees. VooDooHoney Brass Band with vendor Rocky Rococo had more than 100 attendees. Tapestry with vendor Subway had more than 110 attendees.
July — Amanecer Y Mas (Marco Wence Trio) with vendor La Preferida had more than 140 attendees. The Brothers Quinn with vendor The Sweet Spot had more than 60 attendees despite the rain.
Other events included: A dance performance put on by UW-Whitewater students and UW-W Inclusive Excellence Dance Faculty; two major workshops by and for watercolor artists; three technique demonstrations during the mixed media exhibit; a photography workshop by Jeff McDonald and Everett Long; a summer pop-up show with the Whitewater Historical Society’s Heritage Days event — 100 artists and visitors participated and came through the Cultural Arts Center during the House Tour; and a collaboration with the UW-W Roberta’s Art Gallery for an additional WAA Members’ show.
In 2019 alone, the WAA hosted more than 1,246 individuals at the CAC for exhibits, Savory Sounds, workshops, and other programs. Volunteers donated 715 hours as docents, and these hours do not include other volunteers – cleaning, setting up Savory Sounds, installing exhibits, publicity, etc.
The public art project was a wonderful success this year with the theme of “Portals to the Past, Portals to the Future” with about 30 participants. The WAA also partnered with the Tourism Council and Strive On to put the information about each entry on an app for phones.
The Fran Achen Photography Contest was held again and was most successful. The show continues to entice photographers from other communities to exhibit their work, as well.
The WAA continues to appreciate the support of the City of Whitewater and local businesses for recognizing the importance of the arts in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.