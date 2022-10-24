The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting its annual Ghoul’s Night Out event on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Businesses along Main Street, from the west side to the east side and in the downtown area will be ushering in the Halloween weekend by hosting activities and handing out Halloween treats to all the children of Whitewater.
There will be spooky stories at The Book Teller, scarecrow stuffing and bags hosted by the Whitewater 4-H, the Hallows Gala spooky themed art exhibit at the Cultural Arts Center, a chance to make a stained-glass pendant at The Vinery and more.
Printable maps will be available on the event’s Facebook page by Wednesday.
This year, to include businesses not located on the Main St. corridor in the Ghoul’s Night Out festivities, the Chamber is hosting Fright-or-Delight, an indoor trick-or-treating event at the Community Engagement Center (CEC). We’ve invited businesses and organizations to participate by setting up a treat booth at the CEC and decorating it in a ghoulish way! Families that stop by the CEC at 1260 W. Main St. (behind the Fairfield Inn & Suites) can vote on their favorite decorations. Also at the CEC the Whitewater Police Department will be sharing some treats from one of their cruisers.
The Chamber will also be hosting the Halloween Symbol Scavenger hunt again this year. Many businesses in Whitewater will be “hiding” a symbol at their location and if you find at least ten of them you can be entered into a drawing for a prize.
Stop by the Chamber’s offices in downtown during Ghoul’s Night Out in costume and we will take your picture for the costume contest.
All the spooky details of Ghoul’s Night Out can be found by going to the Chamber’s event calendar.
For more information about this event or anything Chamber related please contact Kellie Carper, Exec. Director at 262-473-4005.
