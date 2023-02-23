WHITEWATER — On April 28 the Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Annual Awards & Celebration Dinner to commemorate last year’s successes and honor award winners.
Each year the Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes the work, commitment, and engagement of businesses, organizations, and individuals in the Whitewater community with awards and accolades during the annual dinner and celebration, according to the Chamber of Commerce press release.
The Chamber bestows honors through the Good Neighbor Award, Service Excellence Award, Lifetime Impact Award, Community Spirit Award, and Discover Whitewater Tourism Award.
The Chamber is encouraging members of the community to submit nominations for these awards. To submit a nomination members of the Whitewater community can use this google form, https://forms.gle/rXzeHjhYaRgyNBqA7.
Nominations will be accepted until March 17. The Chamber Board of Directors will select the winners from the nominations submitted.
More details about this event will be shared in March. Annual award nominees will be notified prior to the celebration and are invited to attend the annual dinner to help us celebrate our community. Award winners will receive two complimentary tickets to the celebration, according to the release.
For more information about Chamber events or anything Chamber-related please visit www.whitewaterchamber.com, follow the Chamber on Facebook, or contact Kellie Carper, Exec. Director at 262-473-4005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.