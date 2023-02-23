WHITEWATER — On April 28 the Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Annual Awards & Celebration Dinner to commemorate last year’s successes and honor award winners.

Each year the Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes the work, commitment, and engagement of businesses, organizations, and individuals in the Whitewater community with awards and accolades during the annual dinner and celebration, according to the Chamber of Commerce press release.

