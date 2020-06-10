WHITEWATER — The numbers don’t lie.
The Whitewater High School track program has a rich history.
With the track and field season canceled because of the threat of covid-19 spread during the coronavirus pandemic, adesports — which records track and field results — hosted an all-time track and field state championship.
Teams all across Wisconsin were eligible to join each program ‘competed’ by submitting school records in their respective divisions.
“It was just kind of a friendly competition,” Whitewater head coach Mark Maas said. “You could see how teams across the state in each division stack up against each other.”
Thirty-three schools joined the competition in Division 2. The Whitewater girls placed second in the division with 468.5 compiled points, while the boys finished fourth with 454 points.
“I had a feeling we would do fairly well,” Maas said. “Looking at our record board there are some pretty impressive performances up on our board.”
Maas started coaching the track team in Whitewater in 1994 and retired in 2010. He came back last season to once again coach the Whippets. Maas ran at Whitewater High School and was part of the two team state championships as an athlete.
“I’m privileged to be able to know most of the people that are on there (school record board),” Maas said. “A lot of them I had the privilege of coaching.”
Maas has many fond memories of program-setting performances and standout teams, but one school record he specifically recalls.
In 2010, Loussaint Minett came into the boys state meet as the No. 1 seed in the discus throw. He almost missed the finals after clanking the first two throws, but managed to move on. The last-place qualifier goes first in the finals, and the rest is history.
“Before his first throw his teammates had gotten around him and tried to calm him down,” Maas said. “That was a close-knit team, they were unbelievable. They helped him get his mind where it needed to be. The first throw in the finals he uncorked a throw almost 180 feet and took the lead in the discus and never looked back.”
Minett won state and his throw of 178 feet, 9 inches still stands as a school record today.
The way Minett’s teammates calmed him down before the finals has been a commonality in the program and has helped the boys win state championships in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 2010, while the girls’ championships came in 1986, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1997 and 1999.
“From 1994 to 2009 I think we won 29 conference championships combined,” Maas said. “Honestly, in probably eight or 10 of those we were not the best team. But we were the tightest family. Our teams have always bought into the belief of being close knit and supporting each other.
“We’d get off the bus and you just got this feeling they were always on this mission.”
Maas also contributes the success the program has had over the years to his coaching staffs.
“The people you surround yourself with are going to make the biggest difference,” Maas said. “Were it not for the people I had around as assistants and like that, none of that would have been possible. We had a staff that was completely sold out to the kids.”
This season, there were two returning school record relays, made up of the same foursome. Juan Cuellar, Jared Clapper, Jack Mayer and Will Leibbrand set school records in the 400 (43.22) and 800 (1:29.27) relays last season at the state meet.
All were set to be seniors this year.
“I think there was a very good chance the 4x100 and 4x200 records would have fallen (again),” Maas said. “I really do.”
The boys team also brought back Gio Anello, Iggy Cuevas and Trenten Zahn as returning state qualifiers from last season.
The girls were set to bring back Kacie Carollo, Grace Black and Abby Grosinske as state qualifiers.
“We had some fine student athletes coming back and they had high expectations,” Maas said.
“The neat thing was we had pretty intelligence kids. Really smart kids. They worked hard through the winter.
“I think we had amazing leaders in this group. I really wish they would have had this senior year.”
Maas noted there is a possibility there may be a few track and field meets in July.
And who knows, if there are some meets, there could be some new school records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.