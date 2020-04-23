Contributed

To rally support for Wisconsin’s dairy industry — crippled by the coronavirus pandemic — Whitewater FFA is selling “Support Wisconsin Dairy” yard signs. All proceeds, plus welcomed donations, will be used to purchase Wisconsin cheese and other dairy products for the Whitewater Food Pantry and The Community Space. Each sign costs $10. Following the lead of other FFA chapters from around the state, Whitewater FFA Vice President Elizabeth Katzman, shown above with a sign, felt compelled to bring the idea to Whitewater.