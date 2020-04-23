WHITEWATER — To rally support for Wisconsin’s dairy industry — crippled by the coronavirus pandemic — Whitewater FFA is selling “Support Wisconsin Dairy” yard signs.
All proceeds, plus welcomed donations, will be used to purchase Wisconsin cheese and other dairy products for the Whitewater Food Pantry and The Community Space. Each sign costs $10.
Following the lead of other FFA chapters from around the state, Whitewater FFA Vice President Elizabeth Katzman felt compelled to bring the idea to Whitewater.
“Being from a dairy farm family, I know firsthand how much work — and passion — goes into producing milk,” stated Katzman, whose family milks cows in the Whitewater area. “To watch farmers dump thousands of gallons of milk — due to the shift in demand when schools and restaurants were forced to close — breaks my heart, especially knowing that our farm could be next.”
Through the sale of the signs, Whitewater FFA hopes to show support for the community’s dairy farmers — many of whom are Whitewater FFA alumni — and create awareness for the vital role Wisconsin’s dairy industry plays in feeding our hungry world.
“And, with an excess of dairy products on the market, it made sense for us to use the proceeds from the sale of the signs to buy Wisconsin dairy products for those in need in our own backyard,” Katzman concluded.
To purchase a sign, persons should email their name and address to katela04@whippets.wwusd.org. Katzman will arrange for contactless delivery to homes and businesses.
For more information, contact Katzman at (262) 903-5525 or katela04@whippets.wwusd.org.
