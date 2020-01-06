Whitewater — Do want to find your family’s ancestors? Do you want to start looking for them on-line?
The Whitewater Historical Society is holding a genealogy workshop with genealogist Karen Weston on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. The workshop will be held at the Lakefront Community Center Building in the Lakefront Park on Whitewater Street (under the arch) in Whitewater.
Karen Weston, President of the Walworth County Genealogical Society and genealogist for more than 40 years, will explain how to start your ancestor search on the internet. She will discuss well-known sites like Ancestry.com, but also will tell you about lesser known web sites that can help you jump start your family search.
For more information, please call Carol Cartwright at (262) 473-6820.
