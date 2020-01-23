WHITEWATER — The annual school spelling bee was held at Whitewater Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 23. Congratulations to the following winners:
First place — Zoe Olson, 7th grade with the winning words of “senile” and “aspersions.”
Second place — Devin Parboteeah, 8th grade. Devin went out on the word “therapeutic.”
Third place — A’lani Rogers, 7th grade. A’lani went out on the word “depot.”
The top sixth-grade speller was Quinton O’Toole who went out on the word “withers.”
Good luck to Zoe as she advances to compete at the Regional CESA 2 Spelling Bee on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Whitewater High School.
