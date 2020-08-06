Michael Hookstead is happy to be home.
Hookstead attended Whitewater High School and returned after graduation as an assistant coach for the baseball team. He's back again, this time as the head coach.
“It’s a chance for me to go back home and work with the athletes in Whitewater where I grew up,” Hookstead said.
Hookstead previously worked in the Whitewater School District for seven years and was an assistant for the baseball team. Hookstead also has had assistant coaching tenures at Milton and most recently Westosha Central.
“We’re very excited to have Michael onboard,” Whitewater Athletic Director Justin Crandall said.
“His enthusiasm for the program and desire to get Whitewater baseball back on top is exciting. He’s already chomping at the bit to meet the players and build those relationships.”
The Whitewater job will be the first head coaching job at the high school level for Hookstead.
“I want this to be about kids,” said Hookstead, who graduated from Whitewater High School in 2007. “I want them to have the best experience possible playing high school baseball. Not just the game of baseball, but learning and growing in those four years.
“I want my kids to learn how to carry themselves, on and off the field, the correct way. I’m trying to teach young men how to be young men.”
The Whippets enjoyed success in the most recent baseball season, finishing third in the Rock Valley in 2019. Hookstead hopes he can build on that.
“I’m not here to rebuild a program, because this program is not in rebuilding,” Hookstead said. “This program has had a lot of success in the past five, six years. I’m just looking to build on that.”
And Hookstead will be able to build on that success in the town he grew up in.
“I can’t thank my family and all my former coaches and teachers enough for instilling in me to go for what I want,” Hookstead said. “Again, it’s not about me, it’s never been about me. It’s about the kids and that’s the way it’s going to be as long as I’m there.”
In other coaching news at Whitewater, John DenBoer and Rene Menager were named head coaches for the girls tennis and boys soccer teams, respectively.
Menager has previously coached the boys soccer team at Whitewater where he led the Whippets to their first-ever conference title.
