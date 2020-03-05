WHITEWATER — The Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club will be serving all-you-can-eat pancakes, Jones sausages, coffee, milk and orange juice on Saturday, March 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Old Armory, 146 W. North St., in downtown Whitewater.
For $5 in advance and $6 at the door, people can enjoy a meal and help the Kiwanis Club raise funds for many worthy projects in the community.
Tickets for the breakfast will be available at PremierBank, First Citizen’s State Bank and Fort Community Credit Union-Whitewater. They also can be purchased from any Whitewater Kiwanian.
Lorrie Koppein, president of the Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club, said, “I always look forward to our pancake event, where so many people enjoy great pancakes and help out the children in our community at the same time.”
The Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club is made up of dedicated volunteers who help children in the Whitewater community and the world, all with 100 percent of funds raised going directly to projects and zero to administrative costs. Each year, the club distributes approximately $20,000, with more than half going to the Whitewater Unified School District.
