WHITEWATER – A proposal submitted by the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library to purchase Memory Activity Kits that will provide therapy and help occupy the time of people living with dementia so that their care partners can have some time to themselves has been selected to receive this month’s AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grant.

The library currently has six Memory Activity Kits and is in the process of creating two more, according to Suzanne Haselow, the library’s Outreach Services Specialist. Each kit has a theme, such as sewing, games, gardening, puzzles, assembling, and even a history of Whitewater, that are designed to be used in the home to entertain, engage and enrich the lives of those affected with memory loss.

