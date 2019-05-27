The City of Whitewater observed Memorial Day on Monday with a variety of activities. Pictured above, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Color Guard leads the parade through the downtown; Shown directly below, Boy Scouts Troop 173 marches in the parade; Second from bottom, the Honor Guard fires a rifle salute; At bottom left, a rendition of “Taps” is performed by Whitewater High School band member Weston Lema; at bottom right, members of the Whitewater Middle School Band march in the parade.

