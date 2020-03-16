WHITEWATER — Whitewater seniors Jack Mayer and Juan Cuellar helped produce two school records at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet last year.
The high school track standouts will have a chance to continue their success together at the collegiate level.
Mayer and Cuellar both signed National Letters of Intent to compete in track and field at University of Dubuque (Iowa) on Thursday.
Cuellar said he liked the team environment, while Mayer was drawn to Dubuque because of the ‘feel.’
“I like the team, they were very close together,” Cuellar said. “All the athletes are friends, I think I’ll enjoy that.”
“I like the small-school feel,” Mayer said. “I’m from a smaller high school, I’m going to a smaller college, it kind of makes sense.”
Mayer and Cuellar both were on the 800-meter relay team that broke a 48-year old program record at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet in June with a time of 1 minute, 29.27 seconds.
The pair, along with classmates Willem Leibbrand and Jared Clapper, took second in the event.
The same four also placed fourth at the state meet in the 400-meter relay with a time of 43.35. Their time of 43.22 in the prelims was good for another school record.
Both have a bit of comfort breaking into the college scene knowing they’ll have a familiar face on the team.
“I’m happy that I have someone that I know,” Cuellar said. “Normally I’m very nervous to make new friends, so I’m happy to have Jack.”
“I’ve been able to meet a few guys already, but having someone from the same school and same grade doing the exact same thing as me will be pretty cool,” Mayer said.
Both mentioned they were a bit surprised when they found out that they would not only be competing in the same sport at the same college, but they would also be studying aviation.
The aviation program at Dubuque was a big draw for Mayer, who’s dad is a pilot.
“Flight comes first, but the track program is also awesome,” Mayer said.
Track and field wasn’t the only option for the pair.
Mayer — who set a school record in the 50-yard freestyle and earned a pair of top-seven finishes at the WIAA Division 2 state swim meet in late February — certainly could have swam somewhere collegiately.
Dubuque does have a club swim team, but the amount of fun Mayer has been having in track and field helped sway his decision.
Cuellar also had his options when it came to college sports, as he was selected to the Rock Valley’s second team in soccer this year.
Cuellar said he met with the soccer coach at Dubuque, but liked the atmosphere better on the track and field team.
While the state of spring sports is still unknown mostly — one thing is known — 2019 won’t be the last season Mayer and Cuellar share the track.
