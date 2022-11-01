Whitewater, Inc. staff and volunteers announced the return of its annual Parade of Lights with its continued title sponsor, Generac.
This year’s parade theme is “Color Your Holidays Happy." The parade is after sundown, all participants are encouraged to include lights as part of their display.
In year’s past, we’ve received feedback that the length of the parade can be challenging, especially when cold. So the route will be shorter again this year to make it easier for participants. A map detailing the parade route is on the website: www.downtownwhitewater.com/event-projects.
Want to be in the parade? Use the Google form link included below, or on our website, to indicate your desire to participate.
Attendees are welcome to join us downtown on Main Street to enjoy a variety of activities before and after the parade. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Parade is at 6 pm.. More details will be announced in the days to come.
New for 2022, we’re starting the holidays one week early. On Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10-5 p.m. at Cravath Lakefront Park, join for Whitewater’s 1st Annual Shop Small Holiday Market.
Shop holiday gifts from local vendors and artisans, snack on holiday treats and drinks, enjoy live music from multiple musicians, bands, and students, and let your kiddos get creative with kids crafts and activities. We’ll end the evening with a tree lighting. Downtown Whitewater will be set up with stationary and envelopes at both the Holiday Market and downtown before the parade for those very important letters to Santa in a partnership with the City of Whitewater Park and Recreation Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.