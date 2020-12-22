WHITEWATER — The Whitewater girls basketball team gave one-loss Edgerton all it could handle Tuesday night.
The Whippets and Crimson Tide were even throughout regulation, but it was Edgerton that prevailed, going 6 of 8 from the free-throw line in the extra four minutes to win 54-48 in a battle of Rock Valley Conference rivals.
Kacie Carollo led upset-minded Whitewater (2-6) with 16 points, while Kindyl Kilar added 13.
Edgerton 21 25 8 — 54
Whitewater 23 23 2 — 48
EDGERTON (fg-ftm-pts) — Rebman 6-3-15, Gunderson 6-0-13, Scharlau 1-4-7, Fox 6-4-17, Rusch 0-2-2, Zeimet 0-2-2. Totals: 19-15-54.
WHITEWATER — -Skindingsrude 1-0-3, Kilar 3-5-13, Carollo 6-2-16, Navejas 1-0-3, DePorter 1-0-3, Juoni 2-0-6, Linos 2-0-4. Totals: 16-7-48.
3-point goals: E 3 (Gunderson, Scharlau, Fox), W 9 (Carollo 2, Kilar 2, Juoni 2, Skindingsrude, Navejas, DePorter). Free throws missd: -E 10, W 6. Total fouls--E 15, W 21. Fouled out: Gunderson, Rusch, Skindingsrude, Carollo, DePorter.
UNION GROVE— Alex Johnson scored 21 points and Tyson Skalecki added 16 to lead the host Broncos over the Whippets, 63-56, in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Jake Martin led the Whippets (0-3) with 20 points, while Carter Brown added 16.
Whitewater 28 28 — 56
Union Grove 35 28 — 63
WHITEWATER (fg-ftm-pts) — Martin 8-4-20, Grosinske 2-0-4, Tillman 1-0-2, Zimdars 2-1-5, Aron 3-0-6, C. Brown 7-1-16, S. Brown 1-0-2. Totals: 24-6-56.
UNION GROVE (63) — Pfeiffer 2-0-6, Delagrove 3-3-9, Tenhagen 1-0-3, Skalecki 6-2-16, Ketterhagen 3-0-6, Kokak 1-0-2, Johnson 10-1-21. Totals: 26-6-63.
3-point goals: W 1 (C. Brown), UG 5 (Pfeiffer 2, Skalecki 2, Tenhagen). Free throws missed: W 4, UG 5. 10, UG 12.
