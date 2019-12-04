WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Free big-screen movie
Enjoy some classic Christmas shows on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 12:30 p.m. Popcorn and lemonade will be served.
Mulberry Glen is sponsoring the movies.
Scholarly Scoop
Eric Loepp, assistant professor, Department of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, will present “Taking on Trump: The 2020 Democratic Candidates and a Big Choice Facing Voters” on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10:30 a.m. The 2020 Election still might be a year away, but the campaign already is in full swing.
For all of the polls and opinions, there are many remaining questions to answer and decisions to make as we prepare for what likely will be a whirlwind of political activity in 2020 — especially in Wisconsin.
Which Democratic vision for America will prevail in the primaries? What can we expect to see in the Badger State? Can we trust the polls to accurately inform us about the race?
Join us for a lively, interactive and civil conversation about the upcoming presidential election and what it means both for Wisconsin and the country. Register in advance.
‘Bridging Technology’
“Bridging Technology” is an ongoing collaboration in which free technology assistance is provided twice monthly by University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Honor students.
Assistance is provided for laptops, tablets, smartphones and apps like Facebook, Twitter, Snap Chat and more. Students will be at the center Friday, Dec. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. Call if attending.
Gadget gurus
Do you have an iPad, iPhone, tablet, laptop or smartphone and just want a little more information? Mark and Tom are willing to work one-on-one with seniors to troubleshoot issues or just learn what can be done with this technology.
Bring your technology item and the passwords to access the device you want to work on. Call to set up an appointment.
Learn Mahjongg
Join Diane Mondays this month to learn this fun, brain-stimulating game. Call in advance to register.
New Year’s Eve at noon
Kick off the new year at noon instead of midnight! Enjoy pizza, dessert and beverage on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon.
The center will have party hats and horns to celebrate and a non-alcoholic toast at noon. After lunch, see the movie “Yesterday” or bring a favorite game to play with friends.
Fee for the lunch is $5 members or $8 non-members. The deadline to register is Thursday, Dec. 19.
Inclement weather
In case of inclement weather, (Snow that four-letter “S” word), program cancellations will be online on the Whitewater Banner or City of Whitewater websites. If school is cancelled, the senior center will not be open. If there is a delay, we will be open, but some early classes might not meet.
Extended travel
Virginia Beach Getaway and Food Tour: April 18-24, 2020.
Kentucky’s Unbridled Spirit: June 8-12, 2020.
Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9, 2020.
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19, 2020.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16, 2020.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27, 2020.
Holiday office hours
The center office will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 11, and Friday, Dec. 13.
Activities at a glance
Core and More — Monday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.; cost is $1 per class (members).
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Chess — Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Beginners are welcome.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
“Stop the glorification of busy. Busy, in and of itself, is not a badge of honor. It is okay to not be busy. Repeat this with me: It is okay to not be busy.” — Joshua Becker.
More information
For more info call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library or online at ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.