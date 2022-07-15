WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
MovieThe documentary “Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk” will be shown Wednesday at 1 p.m. Seventy-five years ago, he lost his home and his family. Now he is going back. Vladimir Munk, 95, is a Holocaust survivor, who eventually became a university professor, returns in 2020 to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp, where his parents and over 30 relatives were murdered during World War II.
Learn Mah JonggMah Jongg is played Mondays at 1 p.m. To reserve your seat by calling 262-473-0535.
Weekly craftsThe first weekly craft will be garden markers on July 19 at 3 p.m. Call 262-473-0535 to assure there are enough supplies.
Motorcycle rideThe motorcycle group is looking for a trip for mid-August. It does not have to be anywhere specific, it can just be a nice route to go for a ride. If one has any ideas, call 262-473-0535.
Travel and previewsAdults of all ages are welcome on trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. A Seniors in the Park will be held at 3 p.m. July 22 on the newest trip that are offered. They include Texas Cowboy Country, Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam and Iceland. Call 262-473-0535 in advance.
Travel opportunitiesTropical Costa Rica Jan. 28 – Feb. 5, 2023 includes lush forests and stunning waterfalls and is offered Collette Tours.
Texas Cowboy Country April 16- 24, 2023 includes travels from Oklahoma City to Kerrville and end in Fort Worth and is offered Mayflower Tours.
Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam July 25-August 6,2023 is a narrated cruise aboard the Riverboat Discovery offered by Mayflower Tours.
Iceland Land of Fire and Ice August 16-22,2023 is five night in Hveragerdi offered by Mayflower Tours.
Dementia Friendly Community needs volunteersVolunteers are sought to make Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. The group works on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice monthly respite site. Afternoon volunteers are needed for the respite site and more committee members to help share the message in the community.
Activities at a glance‘FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid) — Monday and Thursdays 9:30 a.m. (fee)
Yoga (hybrid) — Tuesdays or Thursdays 10 a.m.
Pickleball — Mondays through Fridays 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory
Indoor Walking — Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group — Most Fridays 10 a.m.
Warblers — Mondays 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park
Bingo – First, second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Canasta – First and third Monday at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Mondays at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
More informationFor more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and closed Fridays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.