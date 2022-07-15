WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.

MovieThe documentary “Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk” will be shown Wednesday at 1 p.m. Seventy-five years ago, he lost his home and his family. Now he is going back. Vladimir Munk, 95, is a Holocaust survivor, who eventually became a university professor, returns in 2020 to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp, where his parents and over 30 relatives were murdered during World War II.

Learn Mah JonggMah Jongg is played Mondays at 1 p.m. To reserve your seat by calling 262-473-0535.

Weekly craftsThe first weekly craft will be garden markers on July 19 at 3 p.m. Call 262-473-0535 to assure there are enough supplies.

Motorcycle rideThe motorcycle group is looking for a trip for mid-August. It does not have to be anywhere specific, it can just be a nice route to go for a ride. If one has any ideas, call 262-473-0535.

Travel and previewsAdults of all ages are welcome on trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. A Seniors in the Park will be held at 3 p.m. July 22 on the newest trip that are offered. They include Texas Cowboy Country, Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam and Iceland. Call 262-473-0535 in advance.

Travel opportunitiesTropical Costa Rica Jan. 28 – Feb. 5, 2023 includes lush forests and stunning waterfalls and is offered Collette Tours.

Texas Cowboy Country April 16- 24, 2023 includes travels from Oklahoma City to Kerrville and end in Fort Worth and is offered Mayflower Tours.

Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam July 25-August 6,2023 is a narrated cruise aboard the Riverboat Discovery offered by Mayflower Tours.

Iceland Land of Fire and Ice August 16-22,2023 is five night in Hveragerdi offered by Mayflower Tours.

Dementia Friendly Community needs volunteersVolunteers are sought to make Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. The group works on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice monthly respite site. Afternoon volunteers are needed for the respite site and more committee members to help share the message in the community.

Activities at a glance‘FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid) — Monday and Thursdays 9:30 a.m. (fee)

Yoga (hybrid) — Tuesdays or Thursdays 10 a.m.

Pickleball — Mondays through Fridays 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory

Indoor Walking — Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.

Sewing Group — Most Fridays 10 a.m.

Warblers — Mondays 11 a.m.

Book Club — First Monday 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park

Bingo – First, second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Canasta – First and third Monday at 1 p.m.

Pegs and Jokers — Third Mondays at 9:30 a.m.

Mah Jongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.

More informationFor more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and closed Fridays.

