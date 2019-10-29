WHITEWATER — Senior Alyssa Schumacher signed a letter of intent to play softball at St. Ambrose University Tuesday at Whitewater High School.
Schumacher signed the letter of intent inside the school’s cafeteria in front of family, friends and coaches.
“It means a lot, especially having them all here,” Schumacher said. “They’ve been so supportive and have done so much through the years. It’s special to continue playing and to know all my hard work throughout the years has paid off.”
St. Ambrose competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and is located in Davenport, Iowa.
“I loved how small it is, it’s like that homey feel,” Scumacher said.
Last season St. Ambrose, nicknamed the Fighting Bees, finished 30-18 under head coach Ron Ferrill.
“I really like how he is laid back and supportive, but he’ll tell it to you like it is so you know how to fix it,” Schumacher said. “I know what to fix, what I have to do better, but he’ll also be supportive of me.”
Schumacher was first-team all-Rock Valley last year as a junior. As a sophomore Schumacher was a first-team all-state selection at catcher.
“They’re (St. Ambrose) is getting a quality player,” Whitewater head coach Ron Sdano said. “A person who has worked hard all her life to become the player that she is. No one is going to outwork her. She is going to have an attention to detail. She gets along with her teammates and she’s going to be a leader.”
Schumacher batted a team-best .634 in 13 last season, helping Whippets to a 16-7 record.
“I’m excited for her senior year,” Sdano said. “Excited, but also, I have had her now for four years then it will be it. It will be a little bit emotional.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.