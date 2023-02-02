WHITEWATER — The Whitewater University Technology Park board of directors has appointed Elizabeth Thelen, M.S. as the Whitewater University Technology Park and Community Engagement Center’s Executive Director.
After an extensive nationwide search, the search committee narrowed the prospects down to three final candidates for in person interviews.
“Elizabeth brings a deep network and is known as a great leader in entrepreneurial support in southeastern Wisconsin,” Kevin Kaufman, the University of Wisconsin — Whitewater Business Outreach Director and a member of the search committee said.
John Weidl, the City Manager and the Vice President of the Whitewater University Technology Park looks forward to working with her closely.
“I look forward to collaborating with Elizabeth to continue the partnership between the City of Whitewater and the University of Wisconsin — Whitewater,” he said. “We will be working closely to build on the Innovation Center’s successes to bring new businesses and a new tax base to the industrial park.”
She has dedicated her career to connecting people, leading projects and organizations, and getting things done, according to the City of Whitewater press release.
She has founded, co founded, or led BDHS Consulting, AeroX Tech, The Water Council, HRDC, Slinger Speedway and Midwest Innovation Exchange.
She sits on a number of business advisory boards; including Secretary of Wisconsin Aerospace Advisory Board and Wisconsin Chapter leader of the national non-profit, Independent Women’s Network, according to the press release.
“We all look forward to reigniting the Innovation Center’s vision with the City of Whitewater and Technology Park,” Thelen said. “We need to dig deep and ask who do we want to be and how will we get there? Be bold! Be clear!”
