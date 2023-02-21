Whitewater's Freeze Fest returns
Buy Now

Captured is the Polar Plunge from a previous Freeze Fest event.

 Contributed

WHITEWATER– The City of Whitewater Parks & Recreation Department is hosting Freeze Fest at Cravath Lakefront Park on Saturday, March 18, from 11-2:30 p.m., returning for the first time since 2020.

“We are excited to have our Freeze Fest back after a 2-year absence. Whether you are there to take the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics, or partake in the Chili Cook-off, it is always great to see everyone enjoying the event,” Eric Boettcher, Parks and Recreation Director, wrote in a City of Whitewater press release. “This year’s event is in March rather than February, making it possibly a touch warmer for everyone.”

Tags

Load comments