Whitewater's Freeze Fest returns

WHITEWATER– The City of Whitewater Parks & Recreation Department is hosting Freeze Fest at Cravath Lakefront Park on Saturday, March 18, from 11-2:30 p.m., returning for the first time since 2020.
“We are excited to have our Freeze Fest back after a 2-year absence. Whether you are there to take the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics, or partake in the Chili Cook-off, it is always great to see everyone enjoying the event,” Eric Boettcher, Parks and Recreation Director, wrote in a City of Whitewater press release. “This year’s event is in March rather than February, making it possibly a touch warmer for everyone.”
Freeze Fest will feature a chili-cook off, Polar Plunge, live music, hot cocoa, and more.
The Polar Plunge will help raise funds for Special Olympics Wisconsin Athletes. Whitewater plungers raised $54,000 in 2019 and $67,056 in 2020, according to the release.
The Polar Plunge aims to raise $200,000 for athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin. Polar Plunge participants will plunge into the icy water of a 18,000-gallon pool.
Registration runs from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. The Polar Plunge will follow the 11 a.m. opening ceremony.
The Chili Cook-Off serving begins at 11 a.m. and judging will take place at 11:30 a.m. in the Polar Plunge warming tent.
The cook-off is limited to the first 12 entries. First place will win bragging rights, a traveling trophy, and gift certificates. The runner-up will win gift certificates. There will also be a People’s Choice Chili winner and an award for the best decorated table. Proceeds will be split between the Special Olympics Wisconsin Athletes and Seniors in the Park.
“Freeze Fest is a great opportunity to bring our community together while supporting a great cause. Whether you would like to take the plunge, taste the chili, or stop by the event, we hope you will join us,” John Weidl, Whitewater City Manager wrote in the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.