The question of whether women should serve in front-line combat roles was settled years ago, when the Obama administration officially rescinded a long-standing ban on such duty.
So why do we still require only men to register with the Selective Service System when they turn 18? Why has the struggle for gender equality stopped at the door of the draft board?
Or why, on Monday, did the Supreme Court turn down the chance to bring the country’s military traditions into the 21st century? It did so by opting not to hear a case brought by the National Coalition for Men, which argued the male-only registration rule violates the 5th Amendment’s protection against discrimination based on gender.
Rarely have I found myself on the same side of an issue with a group dedicated to ending discrimination against men, but I am in total agreement that male-only military conscription is not just sexist, it’s unconstitutional.
It would have been so simple for the court to overturn its 40-year-old precedent that women should be exempt from registration. After all, that decision came down in 1981, at a time when women were technically restricted from combat roles. (I say “technically” because women have given their lives in every American conflict going back to the Revolutionary War.)
Instead, the court punted.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by justices Stephen Breyer and Brett M. Kavanaugh, acknowledged in a statement that “thousands of women have served with distinction in a wide range of combat roles, from operating military aircraft and naval vessels to participating in boots-on-the-ground infantry missions.”
However, she wrote, the court has traditionally deferred to lawmakers when it comes to matters of national defense and military affairs, and the issue is currently pending before Congress.
In 2016, Congress created the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service to study, among other things, whether Selective Service registration should be required of both men and women.
In 2020, the commission released its final report, and to no one’s surprise, urged Congress to eliminate male-only registration and make registration with the Selective Service mandatory by all citizens and residents “regardless of sex.”
“Male-only registration,” said the commission, “sends a message to women not only that they are not vital to the defense of the country but also that they are not expected to participate in defending it.”
The report was released mid-pandemic, so it probably didn’t get as much attention as it should have.
For feminists with pacifist tendencies like me, the issue of all-gender Selective Service registration poses a dilemma.
If we force anyone to register, we should force everyone to register, right? But is the system really necessary at all?
It pains me to agree with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, a sponsor of the Senate’s version of the bill, whose political views I generally find odious.
But he makes a good point: “I’ve long stated,” he said, “that if a war is worth fighting, Congress will vote to declare it and people will volunteer.”
