MAZOMANIE -- The fifth-seeded Cambridge baseball team pulled off a 2-0 upset win over fourth-seeded Wisconsin Heights on Thursday in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal.
A two-out double and then a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning gave Wisconsin Heights a chance to take an early lead. Cambridge senior pitcher Tucker Tesdal escaped the inning by recording a strikeout.
In the top of the second, sophomore Carter Lund walked and junior Kyle Cummings pinch-ran for Lund. After a single from senior Jace Horton moved Cummings to second base, Cummings scored on an RBI double from sophomore Devin Schuchart.
Pitching with a 1-0 lead, Tesdal gave up a lead-off double in the bottom of second. Tesdal recorded a flyout, a strikeout and a groundout to keep Cambridge (9-12) in the lead.
Tesdal worked out of another jam in the third, inducing a ground ball for a double play after runners reached second and first.
Freshman Kiefer Parish led off the sixth with a single and moved to second on a Lund sacrifice. After Parish reached third on a wild pitch, sophomore Owen Bernhardt and Horton walked to load the bases.
A flyout by Schuchart created two outs, bringing senior Jared Marty to the plate. Working the count full, Marty took ball four to bring home Parish and give Cambridge a 2-0 lead.
Wisconsin Heights (9-10) recorded back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the sixth, forcing a pitching change from Cambridge. Marty relieved Tesdal and recorded a strikeout for the first out in the inning. A walk by Wisconsin Heights then filled the bases.
Marty got the second out on a strikeout and then got out of the inning with a groundout as Cambridge clung to the 2-0 lead. After Cambridge went quietly in the top of the seventh, Heights led off the seventh with a single.
A fielder’s choice recorded one out, but a walk then moved the runner up to second and put the tying run on first base. Marty got out of the jam with a fielder’s choice and a flyout to give Cambridge the victory.
Tesdal earned the win, pitching five innings with seven strikeouts. Marty earned the save with two innings pitched in relief, recording two strikeouts.
Cambridge advances to face top-seeded Deerfield (17-5) in the regional semifinal on the road Tuesday at 5 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE 2, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 0
Cambridge 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 — 2 6 0
Heights 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 10 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Tesdal (W; 5-7-0-0-7-1), Marty (SV; 2-3-0-0-2-2); H: J. Brabender (5.1-5-2-2-1-4), Parman (1.2-1-0-0-0-3).
Leading hitters — C: Stenjem 2x3, Schuchart 2B, Horton 1x2, Parish 1x4; H: J. Brabender 3x4, D. Brabender 2x4, Hosking 2B.
