WALES — The Blackhawks caught wind in their sails at the right time, reeling off three straight victories to double their win total for the season.
On Thursday, the streak came to a crashing halt in the regional final.
Fifth-seeded Kettle Moraine scored seven times in the fourth, adding six runs in the fifth, en route to beating the visiting and 13th-seeded Fort Atkinson baseball team 14-4 in five innings.
Fort (6-21) scored four times on five hits in the visitors half of the fourth to lead 4-1. Cam Haagensen bunted for a hit to score a run to get the rally going. Ashden Aarstad added a run-scoring single and Isaac Seavert’s two-run base knock capped the frame.
The Lasers (13-10) scored seven times on just two hits in the home half of the fourth. With two away, Eddie Schmidt singled in a pair, JJ Wolbert drew a bases-loaded walk to tie it, Owen Bond scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball and two runs came home via error to extend the margin. Kettle Moraine added six runs on five hits in the fifth to enact the 10-run rule.
Aarstad took the loss for the Blackhawks, allowing four earned on five hits in 3 2/3 innings. Kroix Kucken pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing seven runs (three earned) on four hits, walking three.
Lasers starter Miles Burchardt allowed four earned on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings but did not factor. Reliever Will Gehrke pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings, striking out two, to earn the decision.
Kettle Moraine faces top-seeded Milton in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal.
