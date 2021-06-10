JOHNSON CREEK — Braden Walling tossed a two-hit shutout while striking out 14 as the Johnson Creek baseball team earned a 10-0 win over Rio in a WIAA Division 4 regional Thursday at Johnson Creek High School.
The Bluejays scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second and added two more in the third.
Johnson Creek (16-7) plated two in the fifth and had its biggest inning of the night with a five-run sixth.
It was a balance attack on offense as seven different players recorded RBIs in the victory. Bow Hartwig was one of those seven batters to drive in a run — and he also added two hits and a pair of runs. Isaac Hartz — who connected on a triple — finished with the same stat line as Hartwig batting out of the cleanup spot.
The Bluejays play Randolph or Cambria-Friesland in another regional matchup on Tuesday.
JOHNSON CREEK 10, RIO 0
Rio 000 000 X — 0 2 1
Johnson Creek 012 -25 X — 10 10 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — R: Bartelt 5-6-4-4-2; JC: Walling 6-2-0-2-14.
Leading hitters — R: Prochnow 2x3; JC: Hartwig 2x3 (2B), Hartz 2x3 (3B), Olszewski 2B.
East Troy 9, Whitewater 4
EAST TROY — The Whippets grabbed an early 2-0 lead but could not hold on in a WIAA Division 2 regional Thursday against Rock Valley foe East Troy.
Whitewater (No. 7) scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but East Troy (No. 2) responded with one run in the bottom of the inning.
The Whippets made it 3-1 in the top of the second with a run, but the Trojans tied things up at 3-3 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.
East Troy pulled away with a five-run fifth.
Marc Jones drove in two runs off two hits and also scored once for Whitewater. Out of the leadoff spot, Jacob Heritage scored twice and collected a pair of hits.
Jones pitched two innings, allowing one hit and one run. He finished the game with two strikeouts.
EAST TROY 9, WHITEWATER 4
Whitewater 210 001 0 — 4 8 2
East Troy 102 051 X — 9 9 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WW: Jones 2-1-1-0-2; ET.
Leading hitters — WW: Heritage 2x3, Jones 2x4 (3B), DePorter 3B.
