JEFFERSON --
Butina: I don't feel like there's that much of a difference, especially with the way we hit in the sectional games. Our pitching is a little better. Our three starters are good. Just grind and believe. We hit the cover off the ball at sectionals.
Definitely grind and believe. Know we are the better team and just go out there -- a lot of people probably see us as underdogs versus the big schools like Pewaukee -- and play our game. if we do that, we'll be good.
Gain experience. We are kind of young. At the beginning of the year, having those hitting struggles and everything. We lost to Evansville. We gained more experience and got more confident hitting.
Pinnow: I'm going to kind of tell them to leave it all out on the field. You are going to feel nervous. Once you're on the field, it's not that bad. As long as we've got support -- and I'd say we do -- I don't see them getting too nervous. It's a huge stage, but we can do it. Our mindset is to put the ball in play and do our part on defense. We've been doing basically everything right. That's our mindset is to keep doing the things we're doing.
Fetherston: I thank the WIAA for allowing us to play 26 games. That really allowed for us to play a good conference schedule and a great nonconference schedule. Whether it was injuries with Tanner for 10 days. Other guys had to step up and play different positions. A lot of different guys were able to pitch this year. We faced some great pitchers this year in Christian Oppor (Columbus), Jackson Burk (Turner) and Peyton Lee (Edgerton). We're facing great pitchers throwing in the mid-80s. In Oppor's case it was low 90s. It's a process. We are trying to build toward playing our best ball at this time of the year.
At this point, they just believe. I don't care whether you're a 16-year-old or 18-year-old, they work hard, do what they're told and get better. That's been proof this last two years especially is the development we've had. With the young guys and also the seniors making some big plays today. Couldn't be more happy for them and that they get to finish out their careers in Appleton. That's a great place to finish out your career. I love it and these guys love it. They put a lot of work in in the weight room for this moment. To see them execute and play relaxed -- which as a coach is exactly what you want them to do -- we played loose and relaxed. Good things happen when you do that.
Kammer: We're hitting the crap out of the ball. That puts a ton of pressure on them when we continuously hit the ball hard. We just have to keep hitting. We're all playing good defense. We have a bunch of dogs on this team.
It's just another game for us. We'll have a big amount of confidence. We have to go into it the same way we go into every game. We have to fight like heck to get the win every time.
