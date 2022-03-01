Johnson Creek sophomore wing/forward Dylan Bredlow splits a double team and scores at the rim during the first half of Tuesday’s WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal against Kenosha Christian Life at JCHS.
Johnson Creek senior guard/wing Austin Anton-Pernat finishes through contact after getting a steal during the first half of Tuesday's WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal against Kenosha Christian Life at JCHS.
JOHNSON CREEK — Logan Sullivan led all scorers with 27 points and Austin Anton-Pernat added 24 as the seventh-seeded Johnson Creek boys basketball team topped 10th-seeded Kenosha Christian Life 69-58 in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal at JCHS on Tuesday.
The Bluejays (16-9) led nearly from the get-go as Anton-Pernat, a senior wing/forward who hit six 3-pointers, connected from beyond the arc to give Johnson Creek a 21-9 edge.
Anton-Pernat then converted a steal for an old-fashioned 3-point play and buried a corner 3, extending the lead to 35-20. Senior point guard Levi Berres hit a 3 for the Bluejays, who nailed nine shots from long range, as the hosts staked a 40-27 halftime edge.
Anton-Pernat had 18 first-half points, including five 3s, and Sullivan, a senior wing/forward, had 15 after the break.
The Bluejays had 11 players playing their final home game, including guard/wing Isaac Hartz who hit two 3s for six points and Berres, who added seven points. Johnson Creek snapped a two-decade long playoff drought with the victory.
“We got it done. I was impressed with our defense and our ball security tonight,” Johnson Creek boys basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “We had less than 10 turnovers. Austin got hot early to get us going, and Sully closed it out from the line. Levi and Isaac made a couple clutch baskets when we needed them. Josue (Peralta) and Parker (Berres) didn’t score, but they had some very good minutes playing defense when we had a little foul trouble.
“This was our first playoff win in over 20 years. So I am very proud of these guys and excited to still be playing Friday.”
The Bluejays advance to play second-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy (19-5) in Friday’s regional semifinal on the road. Game time is 7 p.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 69,
CHRISTIAN LIFE 58
Christian Life 27 31 — 58
Johnson Creek 40 29 — 69
Kenosha Christian Life (fg-ftm-tp) — Bustamante 2-0-5, Simpson 5-4-17, Barris 5-1-11, Helzer 5-0-10, Jennings 6-1-15. Totals 23-6-58.
Johnson Creek (fg-ftm-tp) — Sullivan 8-11-27, Berres 3-0-7, Anton-Pernat 8-2-24, Hartz 2-0-6, Bredlow 2-0-4, Sanchez 0-1-1. Totals 23-14-69.
