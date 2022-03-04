we put oursevles in that position by giving up too many backdoor layups. in hind sight we should have started in a double ice guard D two guys so they can't tough the ball. they scored 16-17 points in the first half and 2 in the 2nd half. that's the tough part im going to have to deal with. i went against my gut and what we are really good at. they did a good job getting offensive rebounds at key times to keep possessions alive. kid who doesnt hit a lot of 3s hit 2 on us. if someone told me drew was going to get the ball on the block with 40 seconds to go in a tie game with a chance to score, the ball bounces out. kid who isnt' a huge percentage 3-point shooter hits a 3. last possession, wanted to keep one timeout. plays are ones we run nonstop, didn't need to call a timeout. they run 3 different zones. 3 srs and logan, feel confident with our ability to execute and get shots up. wide open shots, we miss. tough because these four seniors have done a lot. not a lot of things to access.
thought the first half with us having in close through foul trouble and missed opp. concerned going into half with the way the game was going to be called. we just overhlped too much. gave up backdoor cuts or didn't finish plays off with rebound, when youre' double icing it's tough to rebound, 3 guys have to do it.
theyve meant so much for this program and done so much to get to the point where we expect to win games like these and not hope to win them. important they pick it up and keep moving it forward. eli played some great minutes tonight. nate, kroix, good defendwers. jack and logan have been staples for us, they will have to pick up leadership void, get kids in the gym and playing.
as a program, we had a great year. if drew doesn't get hurt we have an 18-win season. we end up with 14 wins and four losses without drew. the program has had success because of drew, cade, carson, scott have made it a priority to be in the gym. the younger kids showed up to things. hopefully that's the case with what will be next years seniors.
love how they battled their tails off and didn't let thigns out of their control. kept grinding and finding away. what i dont love is they didnt get rewarded in the end. gritty..big shots.
