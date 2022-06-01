LA CROSSE — Whitewater’s boys golf team ended its season by tying for eighth at a WIAA Division 2 boys golf sectional held at La Crosse Country Club on Wednesday.
The Whippets shot 390. Senior Camden Frye shot 91, freshman Reece Condon shot 92, senior Jaden Condon shot 100 and senior Dane Hillmer shot 107.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Brandon Kreutz competed as an individual and shot 108, tying for 59th.
Madison Edgewood shot 327 to win the team title and Edgerton (344) held off Lodi (349) for the final team berth. The Crusaders’ Ezekiel Boos, a junior, shot 74 to win medalist honors by six shots.
Aquinas senior Sam Dobbins (80), Lomira junior Pierce Zimmel (80) and Brodhead sophomore Nolan Oliver (83) nabbed the individual qualifying berths to next week’s state tournament.
At La Crosse CC, par 72
Team scores—Madison Edgewood 327; Edgerton 344; Lodi 349; Brodhead 360; La Crosse Aquinas 360; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 371; Columbus 380; Platteville 390; Whitewater 390; Richland Center 395; Cuba City co-op 426; Delafield St. John’s NW 512.
Top five individuals—1, Ezekiel Boos, ME, 74; 2 (tie)Pierce Zimmel, Lomira, and Sam Dobbins, LCA, 80; 4, Alex Weiss, ME, 81; 5 (tie), Nolan Oliver, Br, and Brady Callmer, Edger, 83.
Individual state qualifiers—Zimmel, Lomira; Dobbins, LCA; Oliver, Br.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.