WALWORTH — The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge boys tennis team advanced two singles flights and a pair of doubles teams during a WIAA Division 1 subectional Monday at Big Foot High School.
At the top singles flight, Baptiste Billard advanced to sectionals play, while teammate and No. 3 singles player Henry Olmos also joined him.
Jackson Fenner and Jordan Jensen earned a berth at sectionals at the No. 1 doubles spot for Fort Atkinson. Also advancing out of subectionals was Brandon Yang and Cesar Valadez at No. 3 doubles.
Big Foot won the team title with 16 points, beating out Fort Atkinson — who also had 16 points — in a tie break.
Team scores: Big Foot 16, Fort Atkinson 16, Milton 14, Elkhorn 12, Janesville Craig 6, Stoughton 6, Janesville Parker 2.
East Troy Subsectional
EAST TROY — The Whitewater boys tennis team advanced one doubles flight to sectional play at a WIAA Division 2 subsectional Monday at East Troy High School.
The Whippets' Ramon Wence and Connor Stevenson — who have a 4-3 record — advanced to sectionals at the No. 1 doubles flight.
The pair helped Whitewater to a fourth-place finish with eight points. Catholic Memorial won the subsectional with 24 points. Jefferson — who did not qualify any players to sectionals — ended in fifth with four points.
Team scores: Catholic Memorial 24, East Troy 22, Watertown Luther Prep 14, Whitewater 8, Jefferson 4, Delavan-Darien 2.
