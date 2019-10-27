WHITEWATER — Johnson Creek senior Hannah Constable and Palmyra-Eagle junior Ally Czeshinski punched their tickets to the state meet at a WIAA Division 3 sectional Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Constable finished second overall with a time of 20 minutes, 46.7 seconds. Czeshinski finished fifth in the 107-runner field with a 21:31.4, earning her third-straight trip to the state meet.
“Ally is now a member of the highly exclusive club,” Panther head coach Joel Tortomasi said.
Czeshinski became the third Palmyra-Eagle runner to qualify for three state meets. Constable also will make her third trip to the state meet on Saturday.
Johnson Creek finished ninth with 240 points. Ozaukee placed first with 44 points.
Dylan Gruss led the Bluejay boys with a 25th-place finish, clocking in at 19:03.4.
The Panthers were led by Jacob Stroh, who placed 31st with a 19:14.0. Palmyra-Eagle finished in 10th with 256 points.
“The boys team managed to run strong, placing 10th out of the 22 teams,” Tortomasi said.
Ozaukee placed first with 59 points.
Constable and Czeshinski will run in the WIAA Division 3 state meet Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids at 1:20 p.m.
WIAA DIVISION 3 WHITEWATER SECTIONAL
Boys Team scores — 1, Ozaukee, 59; 2, Kenosha Christian Life, 86; 3, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 94; 4, Living Word Lutheran, 112; 5, Brookfield Academy, 137; 6, Marshall, 158; 7, The Prairie School, 220; 8, Wayland Academy, 232; 9, Horicon, 255; 10, Palmyra-Eagle, 256; 11, Catholic Central, 290; 12, Heritage Christian, 299.
Medalist — Nathaniel Osborne, BA, 17:04.1.
Palmyra-Eagle — 31, Stroh, 19:14.0; 53, Hammond, 20:03.5; 63, Metzdorf, 20:27.5; 66, Schneider, 20:34.5; 73, Ollis, 20:54.7. Johnson Creek — 25, Gruss, 19:03.4; 110, Christensen, 23:39.4.
Girls Team scores — 1, Ozaukee, 44; 2, Catholic Central, 86; 3, Dodgeland, 90; 4, The Prairie School, 132; 5, Random Lake, 144; 6, Marshall, 147; 7, Living Word Lutheran, 179; Waterloo, 211; 9, Johnson Creek, 240; 10, Kenosha Christian, 284; 11, Wayland Academy, 325; 12, Horicon, 325.
Medalist — Christi Forman, WAT, 20:34.1.
Johnson Creek — 2, Constable, 20:46.7; 42, Roehl, 25:11.7; 64, Jablonski, 27:17.9; 80, Thomas, 28:28.9. Palmyra-Eagle — 5, Czeshinski, 21:31.4; 16, Jones; 22:28.5; 46, Nettesheim, 25:36.4; 48, Richardson, 25:40.4.
