CAMBRIDGE — Senior Olivia Williams did most of her damage in the first half giving the Cambridge Blue Jays a comfortable cushion.
Senior Gracie Korth and sophomore Mayah Holzhueter surged the Blue Jays to a significant advantage in the second half as they earned a 69-27 victory over Waterloo in a WIAA Division 4 regional final Saturday at Cambridge High School.
As coaching cliches go, beating a team three times is among the toughest thing to do in a season. The Cambridge Blue Jays comfortable defeated Waterloo during the season and did so again on Saturday.
Williams scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half. Holzhueter scored 15 of her 17 points and Korth added 13 of her 19 points in the second half.
The victory advanced the Blue Jays to a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal against Poynette on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Fort Atkinson.
Second-seeded Cambridge (12-12) outscored third-seeded Waterloo, 40-12, in the second half after taking a 29-15 lead into the break.
Sophia Schneider scored 15 points to lead the Pirates (12-12).
CAMBRIDGE 69, WATERLOO 27
Waterloo 15 12 — 27
Cambridge 29 40 — 69
Waterloo (fg ftm-fta pts) — Schneider 5 4-9 15, Powers 1 2-4 4, Asik 0 2-4 2, Mosher 1 2-2 4, Baumann 0 2-3 2. Totals — 7 12-22 27.
Cambridge — Downing 1 0-0 2, Jarlsberg 1 0-0 3, Korth 5 8-10 19, Holzhueter 7 3-7 17, Stenklyft 3 1-2 7, Williams 7 2-4 16, Schmude 0 3-4 3, Hommen 1 0-0 2. Totals — 25 17-27 69.
3-point goals — C 2 (Jarlsberg,Korth), W 1 (Schneider). Total fouls — C 15, W 16.
