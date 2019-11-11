JEFFERSON — Jefferson/Cambridge junior Josie Peterson qualified in two events for the WIAA Division 2 State Meet after a first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle at a WIAA Division 2 Jefferson sectional Saturday.
Peterson’s top finish in the 50-yard freestyle came thanks to a time of 24.34 seconds. Peterson finished as the runner up in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.21. Last season at the state meet, Peterson finished eighth in the 50-yard freestyle (24.65) and 13th in the 100-yard freestyle (:54.82).
Whitewater junior Ella Houwers will look to repeat her Division 2 state title in the 100-yard breaststroke after she qualified for the state meet in the event this season with a first-place finish at the sectional. Houwers clocked in with a time of 1:05.87, almost three seconds ahead of the second-place time set by Shorewood’s Amie Barrow (1:08.85).
Houwers also qualified for the state meet in the 200-yard individual medley, clocking in at a time of 2:06.63, good for first.
Houwer’s championship time in the 100-yard breaststroke last year at the state meet was a 1:05.34. She finished third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:09.12.
Houwers won’t be the lone Whippet making the trip to Madison.
Senior Brianna Zimdars advanced to the state meet in the 100-yard butterfly and 500-yard freestyle. Zimdars finished fourth in both events, timing in at 1:00.99 in the 100-yard butterfly and 5:18.61 in the 500-yard freestyle.
Whitewater also will send two relay teams to the state meet.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team is state bound after a top-placement at the sectional. It was the team of Houwers, Zimdars, junior Amber Krebs and freshman Grace Foucault that took first with a time of 1:40.96.
The 200-yard medley relay team, which consists of the same four girls, punched another ticket to state thanks to a second-place time of 1:52.10.
Fort Atkinson was unable to send any swimmers to the state.
The Blackhawks’ best finish came from senior Emmi Belzer, who placed eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:12.36.
The 2019 Girls WIAA Division 2 State Swimming and Diving Championships will take place Friday at UW Natatorium in Madison, with timed finals beginning at 6:30 p.m.
