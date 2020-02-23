JUNEAU — Johnson Creek senior Lukas David will make his second straight state tournament appearance after earning his first sectional championship with a first place finish at 220 pounds at the WIAA Division 3 Dodgeland sectional on Saturday.
Palmyra-Eagle senior Jake Pronschinske earned a pin and a pair of decisions to earn his trip to the WIAA Division 3 individual state meet in the 195-pound weight class.
David (36-5) pinned Cedar Grove-Belgium freshman Diego Morales in 59 seconds of the quarterfinals and Lourdes Academy junior Tim Kaull at :45 of the semifinals. In the title match, he pulled out a 9-7 decision over Kenosha Christian Life junior Isaiah Hernandez (43-5).
Hernandez scored the opening takedown, but David reversed him and rode him out to tie the match at 2-2. David scored another reversal and rode Hernandez out again in the second period to lead 4-2. Hernandez put David on his back to tie the match at 7-7, but David came up with one more reversal and rode Hernandez out a third time to take the title.
“It was a little wild,” David said. “It got a little more crazy in the third period.”
Both finalists received honorable mention in the latest Division 3 rankings from Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
“Today, the first two matches, he just did what he does,” Johnson Creek co-wrestling coach Marcus Novak said. “The finals match was the one we saw as the championship match all along. He did well. He gave up a takedown right off the bat. He got him in a front headlock. Not real great technique, but just strength and athleticism.
“The tall, athletic kids are the ones that Chewy (David) has had problems with all year. Four of the five losses have been against tall, athletic kids. He did well. He hung in there and gave us a scare when he decided to go to his back in the third, to tie it up, but he got a reversal to go up 9-7 and rode him out. He got a warning for stalling, but it didn’t matter.”
David earned a first round bye at state and will wrestle in the quarterfinals on Friday morning.
As will Pronschinske, who was one of two wrestlers from Palmya-Eagle to qualify for sectionals. Pronschinske pinned Oostburg senior Logan Bruggink at 3:07. The senior — who is the first wrestler from Palmyra-Eagle to qualify for state since John Pronschinske did so as a senior in 2015 — earned a 6-5 decision against Horicon senior Dakota Reinwald and a 2-0 decision against Cedar Grove-Belgium junior Markus Ramirez.
Senior Isaiah Wollet (152) lost a 9-4 decision to Cambridge junior Jacob Moody and was eliminated. Wollet (30-8) led 4-3 entering the third period and nearly turned Moody while riding, but Moody managed to escape with 40 seconds left and hit the winning takedown and added back points near the edge in the closing seconds. Moody, who dropped down from 160, lost his next two matches.
“There was a little bit of a strength issue,” Novak said. “Isaiah tore his rotator cuff three weeks ago. I can’t give him enough credit for what he did. He’s been a great leader for the last four years. We’ll see what happens next.”
Moody ended up getting pinned in his next two matches and eliminated from state qualifying contention.
Cambridge 120-pounder Caleb Kendall was defeated in his first two matches on Saturday when he was pinned twice in the first period.
The other Palmyra-Eagle wrestler at the sectional was Austin Pogreba, a senior 170-pounder, won his first match with a second-period pin. Pogreba lost his second match to Horicon senior Brandon Zamorano by an 8-7 decision. The loss sent Pogreba to the consolation bracket where he was pinned at 1:08.
Johnson Creek junior Leo Sabala (195) lost by fall to Lourdes senior Keagan Stelzer (24-7) at 1:32 of the quarterfinals and was eliminated.
“Leo was undersized,” Novak said. “He had (good position) a couple times. He had a firemen’s (carry) working. It was great for him to get here.”
