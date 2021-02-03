JEFFERSON — It’s an exciting time for the Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim program.
The EagleJays advanced swimmers to the WIAA Division 2 state meet for the first time since 2009 on Saturday as three relays comprised of the same four swimmers qualified for three state events.
Senior Stone Farruggio, juniors Trevor Leto, Patrick Rogers and Sawyer Thorp are the ones to finally end Jefferson/Cambridge’s 12-year drought of not reaching the state meet.
“This year the boys have been focused on their personal and team goals,” Jefferson co-head coach Alyssa Hotter said. “They’ve had school records and state qualifications in their sights since the beginning of the season.”
Not only has the group set goals, they’ve reached them this season. Along with qualifying for the state meet in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay — the quartet also broke the school record in the 200 medley relay from 1986 by three seconds at their conference meet. The group tied the 200 freestyle relay record at sectionals from 2009 and are just a few seconds off from taking the 400 freestyle relay record — which was set in 1984.
With the condensed season, it was hard for Hotter and fellow co-head coach Maddie Volk to gauge how the relays would do at the team’s Division 2 sectional last Saturday at Fort Atkinson.
“Going into the sectional meet, we were confident that they would place well overall in our sectional, giving us a good chance at qualifying for state,” Hotter said. “With the shortened season and lower number of guys on the team, this group was not able to swim in all three relays prior to sectionals. Although we knew the boys would perform well, we were ecstatic when all three relays qualified for state.”
The state breakthrough could serve as a blueprint for future EagleJay teams. And luckily for Hotter and Volk, three of four state swimmers are in line to come back as seniors next season.
“We are excited to see what the team can do in the future,” Volk said. “As with any program, when the individuals begin to see success in themselves and their teammates, they are more likely to encourage others to join, in turn building our program.”
Farruggio, Leto, Rogers and Thorp have their sights on some more EagleJays records at the upcoming Division 2 state meet — which will be held Friday at Waukesha South High School. But the records likely won’t mean as much as what the group has been able to do for their swim program.
“The boys are very proud to be representing the EagleJay swim team at the state meet,” Hotter said. “They’re excited to have the opportunity to swim with some of the top D2 athletes. It’s been a while since we have had representation at the state meet. As coaches, Maddie and I are very proud of the hard work the guys have put in to earn us another week of competition.”
