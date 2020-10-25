LAKE MILLS — The top-seeded L-Cats were in trouble.
The Lake Mills boys soccer trailed St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy 3-0 at halftime, but the L-Cats scored three second-half goals to send the game to overtime.
The L-Cats dominated the overtime and won a WIAA Division 3 regional final against St. John’s, 8-4, Saturday at Lake Mills High School.
Senior John Wilke just about willed the L-Cats to a victory as he scored five of Lake Mills’ eight goals. Lake Mills outscored St. John’s 5-1 in the overtime.
Brayden Ciesiolka added two goals in the victory. Jailen Ortega scored Lake Mills’ other goal.
The L-Cats take on rival Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday at 6 p.m.
