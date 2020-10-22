JOHNSON CREEK — Palmyra-Eagle came to play.
The one-win Panthers had their struggles throughout the season, but found themselves with a set lead over Johnson Creek early on in their regional matchup.
The Bluejays weathered the storm, picked up their energy and earned a 22-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-13 victory over Palmyra-Eagle in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal Thursday night at Johnson Creek High School.
"Palmyra definitely came to play," Johnson Creek head coach Kassidy Wright said. "They played a really good match against us tonight. We just took a while to get going."
The first set started with Palmyra-Eagle collecting two aces on its way to a 3-0 advtange. Johnson Creek settled in though, scoring the next six points to go up 6-3.
An ace from junior Alex Koss tied the set at 10-10. The Bluejays scored six of the next eight to lead 16-12 — but the Panthers went on a 6-2 run of their own to once again tie the game at 18-18 — forcing a Bluejay timeout.
Johnson Creek scored the next point out of the break, but a long volley ended up resulting in an Bluejay error to knot the game back up at 19-19. An ace, followed by another point gave the Panthers a 21-19 advantage and forced another Johnson Creek timeout.
The Bluejays scored out of the break to trim the deficit to one point, but it would be as close as Johnson Creek got.
The Panthers closed out the first set scoring three of the final four points.
"They (Palmyra-Eagle) clearly wanted to be there and we had to come and play some volleyball too," Wright said. "If they (Johnson Creek) wanted to get this done and they wanted it to not be their last game, they had to come out as a completely different team."
Like the first set, the Bluejays led early in the second, building a 10-4 advantage. But also like the first set, Palmyra-Eagle responded with a rally of their own, going on a 7-1 run and tying the set at 11-11.
The two teams traded points up to 17-17, but the Bluejays scored the next three points and never looked back, winning the set by four.
"We started passing and that opened up our offense," Wright said.
Once Johnson Creek got a set under its belt, it was smooth sailing. The Bluejays outscored the Panthers a combined 50-22 the final two sets to advance to the regional final.
"Once we got the jitters out, moved our feet, that helped," Wright said. "We got our energy back."
Junior Lexi Swanson had the rare feat of leading Johnson Creek in both kills (11) and assists (22).
Sophomore Josey Whitehouse collected a team-high 15 digs, while senior Kaiyli Thompson recorded team-highs in aces (six) and blocks (two).
The Bluejays will take on top-seeded Waterloo on Saturday in a WIAA Division 3 regional final.
