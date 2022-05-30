SUN PRAIRIE — Fort Atkinson’s track and field team qualified for state in 10 events at Thursday’s weather-delayed WIAA Division 1 sectional held at Sun Prairie High School.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the way we competed Thursday night, it was fantastic,” Fort Atkinson track and field coach Dennis Schwedrsky said. “With the schools we had to compete with, it was a significant effort required for every advancement we had.
“The kids who were stars all year long had to really have their best performances when it mattered the most. That’s a testament to the kids’ characters. They had to pull it out when things looked bleak.”
The Blackhawks won five sectional titles, including three by the girls team which scored 60 points to edge a trio of schools for third place.
Freshman Mary Worden won the 3,200 by just under half a second in 11 minutes, 28.50 seconds. Oregon junior Dasha Vorontsov was second (11:28.95). Fort senior Sophie Chapman was seventh in 12:34.23.
“She’s fun to coach,” Schwedrsky said of Worden. “Like any freshman, she’s wide-eyed about everything going on around her. I’m not sure she realizes what she’s done and is doing.
“Mary always has a smile on her face is having fun. Sometimes that kind of masks the fact she is a competitor. That showed in winning the 3,200. Our plan was for her to stay in third and cement her place to qualify, also conserving energy for the relay after. She was in a group of three people in last 1,000 meters and couldn’t contain herself. Winning the race was not the plan, but you can’t fault her. She’s a racer. And racers race.”
Senior Adyn Theriault won the long jump by eight inches with a mark of 16 feet, 11 inches.
“Adyn has always been winning or finishing in the top two or three in every event this season,” Schwedrsky said. “She faced adversity in the long jump and was fourth going into the final jump.
“When it mattered most, she pulled out her best jump and went from fourth to first. That’s something that takes a special kind of focus. She’s a competitor. She has the ability, when it matters the most, to focus on what she’s doing and execute.”
The 3,200 relay team of senior Laurel Miller, Chapman, Worden and senior Jada Zorn won by over 3 1/2 seconds in a new school-record time of 9:36.06.
“We have a group of six talented distance runners going, and that’s when relays are the best is when there are six people you can count on, not four. With junior Kaitlyn Burke and senior Lydia Smith, we have options with any four of those six.
“Those girls have been talking about wanting to break that school record since the day cross country season ended. They set a goal and went after it with a laser-like focus.
“They knew they were going to have very quality competition. They raced and competed, and I’m really proud of them. I’m looking forward to seeing how far out of reach they can put the record.”
Zorn advanced in the 1,600, placing third in 5:17.05, a year after running at state in the 800.
“We asked a lot of Jada and Mary,” Schwedrsky said. “Mary has enthusiasm and is youthful. Jada has experience and is clinical.
“There was a plan for every single race. Coach Spencer Agnew set up a plan for every race that would maximize Jada’s potential for that race while positioning her to succeed in every potential race that followed. Jada executed the plan perfectly.”
The 1,600 relay team of Theriault, Miller, Worden and Zorn finished third in 4:11.97. Burlington won in 4:11.20. Theriault, Zorn and Chapman all competed on last year’s state-qualifying 1,600 relay.
“The 1,600 relay, to me, is the most exciting event in track and field,” Schwedrsky said. “The beauty of the 4x4 is bringing together distance runners, sprinters and jumpers.
“We had the No. 1 seed, but all of those girls had done at least two if not three events already. They had a lot of running and jumping on their legs. To pull out a third place wasn’t glamourous. It was just sheer will. They made the decision they were going to make this happen. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do next weekend.”
Fort’s boys, who scored 51 points to finish eighth, were led by the senior duo of hurdler Nolan Zachgo and thrower Drew Evans, both of whom are state-bound in two events.
Zachgo won the 300 hurdles by nearly a full second in 39.94. Zachgo was second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.70. Waterford sophomore Carter Maffet won in 15.27.
“Nolan’s a kid for whom it seems pressure does not exist,” Schwedrsky said. “He knows everyone is gunning for him. It takes a special person to want to do hurdles.
“He’s laughing and joking before the race, sharing drills with people he’s going to soon compete against. He genuinely likes them. When the gun goes off, he empties the tank every single time.”
Evans won the shot put by a foot and a half with a throw of 53 feet, 11 inches and placed second in the discus (148-4). Evans will be making return trips to state in both events. Waterford sophomore Bryce Ruland won the discus (171-0).
“Drew is a great student, phenomenal athlete and an even better kid,” Schwedrsky said. “He’s just a good person. With our team, there’s lots great people who are good teammates. They are living proof good things happen to good people who do the right thing.
“In Drew’s case, he faced adversity. With the timing of inclement weather three to four athletes got a throw in the discus with a dry circle. The others, including Drew, threw in a wet circle. That’s a significant disadvantage. He stayed focused and did what he had to do to get in a position to qualify.”
Sophomore Will Chapman finished second in the 200 in 23.16, one hundredth behind the winner, Maffet, and one hundredth off his PR.
“You can tell Will is a competitor,” Schwedrsky said. “On the outside, he might seem nonchalant. When he settles into the blocks, you can just tell he’s focused on competing.
“He was on the inside lane so he could see everyone in front. It was like a lion chasing a gazelle. Will saw what he wanted coming around the corner and then he went and got it.”
Theriault just missed out on an automatic qualifier in the 100-meter dash, placing fourth in 13.10, in her bid to make back-to-back state appearances in the event. Madison La Follete sophomore Alayna West grabbed the last berth, finishing third in 12.94. Stoughton sophomore Abby Groleau won in 12.68.
The 800 relay of sophomore Maddy Kontny and juniors Kaitlyn Burke and Mallory Gasper and Theriault finished fifth in 1:51.10. Gasper was fifth in the 200 in 27.70.
Junior Trinity Wilson was sixth in the pole vault (8-9).
On the boys side, sophomore Ben Stricker was seventh in the 3,200 in a personal-record time of 10:00.14.
The 800 relay team of senior Alec Courtier, Chapman, and seniors Scott Buchta and Jacob Ashland placed sixth in 1:35.14.
The 3,200 relay of Anthony Henrichon, Owen Geiger, Ethan Larson and Aiden Worden finished seventh in 8:43.96.
The WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championship is Saturday, June 4, in La Crosse.
In Division 1, the top three finishers in each event automatically qualify for state.
Team scores — girls: Mukwonago 150, Sun Prairie 81, Fort Atkinson 60, Monona Grove 58, Stoughton 57, Oregon 52, Janesville Craig 41, Janesville Parker 36, Elkhorn 35, Lake Geneva Badger 33, Madison La Follette 30, Waterford 30, Milton 18, Burlington 13, Beloit Memorial 6, Wilmot 2.
Team scores — boys: Sun Prairie 117, Mukwonago 86, Janesville Parker 58, Lake Geneva Badger 57, Oregon 54, Elkhorn 53, Waterford 53, Fort Atkinson 51, Madison La Follette 44, Burlington 39, Monona Grove 21, Stoughton 20, Janesville Craig 17, Milton 16, Wilmot 8, Beloit Memorial 4.
Boys
Winners
100-meter dash—1, Cortez LeGrant, SP, :11.37.
200—1, Carter Maffet, Wfd, :23.15.
400—1, Ben Olson, SP, :51.64.
800—1, Yordanos Zelinski, Or, 1:53.15.
1,600—1, Mateo Alvarado Venegas, SP, 4:23.04.
3,200—1, Alvarado Venegas, SP, 9:39.54.
300 hurdles—1, Nolan Zachgo, FA, :39.94; 2, Quinn Greer, Elk, :40.92; 3, Deezle Richards, JP, :41.22.
400 relay—1, Waterford, :43.65.
800 relay—1, Mukwonago, 1:30.66.
1,600 relay—1, Sun Prairie, 3:29.03.
3,200 relay—1, Oregon, 8:07.06.
Pole vault—1, Trevor Schultz, SP, 12-9.
High jump—1, Brad Roe, Bur, 6-1.
Long jump—1, Alexander Maggit, SP, 21-10¼.
Triple jump—1, Brody Kluge, LGB, 43-3.
Shot put—1, Drew Evans, FA, 53-11; 2, Jacob Brost, JP, 52-6¼.
Discus—1, Bryce Ruland, Wfd.
GIRLS
Winners
100-meter dash—1, Abby Groleau, Sto, :12.68.
200—1, Abby Groleau, Sto, :26.23.
400—1, Delaney Nyenhuis, Or, :59.63.
800—1, Rylee Coleman, JC, 2:21.12.
1,600—1, Mackenzie Babcock, MG, 5:01.35.
3,200—1, Mary Worden, FA, 11:28.50.
100 hurdles—1, Madeline Hogan, MG, :15.44.
300 hurdles—1, Madeline Hogan, MG, :45.66.
400 relay—1, Mukwonago, :49.75.
800 relay—1, Mukwonago, 1:44.50.
1,600 relay—1, Elkhorn (Ila Flath, Runnells, Aubrey Schreiber, Lily Cooper), 4:11.20.
3,200 relay—1, Fort Atkinson, 9:36.06.
Pole vault—1, Natalia Figueroa, SP, 10-9.
High jump—1, Claire Ammeraal, ML, 5-2.
Long jump—1, Adyn Theriault, FA, 16-11.
Triple jump—1, Haley Wein, Muk, 35-9.
Shot put—1, Jessa Alderman, JC, 39-9.
Discus—1, Alderman, JC, 124-5.
