SUN PRAIRIE — Fort Atkinson’s track and field team qualified for state in 10 events at Thursday’s weather-delayed WIAA Division 1 sectional held at Sun Prairie High School.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the way we competed Thursday night, it was fantastic,” Fort Atkinson track and field coach Dennis Schwedrsky said. “With the schools we had to compete with, it was a significant effort required for every advancement we had.

