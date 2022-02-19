Fort Atkinson's wrestling team ended its season by tying for seventh with 32 points at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 sectional at FAHS.

Fort junior Bryce Volla took fourth at 113 pounds. Volla (31-9) pinned Oregon's Carson Stebbins at :48 in the opening round. He then lost a 6-5 decision to JJ Poarch, a junior from Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Volla lost by fall at 3:21 in the consolation semifinals to Mukwonago sophomore Brian Whipple, who was pinned in 1:52 in the second-place wrestleback against Poarch.

Blackhawk junior Louden Goutcher won his opening match by fall at 2:45 against Mount Horeb/Barneveld sophomore Ryan Errthum. Goutcher (24-15) then lost by fall at 2:02 in the semifinals to Mukwonago senior Cody Goebel, who went on to win the weight class title. In the consolation semis, Goutcher lost by fall at :34 to Madison Memorial senior Brody Weiler to finish fourth. 

At 160, Fort junior Aiden Worden pinned Monona Grove/McFarland junior Cade Rux at 3:06 in the opening round. Worden (36-11) lost by fall in the semifinals at 4:39 to Mukwonago junior Zach Eliszewski, the eventual champion. Worden lost by fall at 1:01 to Oregon's John Ruth in the consolation semifinals to finish fourth.

Blackhawk senior Vincent Healy (24-16) lost his opening match at 152 via fall in :41 to Stoughton senior Trenton Dow, who advanced with a second-place finish.

Team scores—Mukwonago 186.5; Milton 150; Stoughton 141; Elkhorn 60; Oregon 47.5; Mount Horeb/Barneveld 42; Fort Atkinson 32; Verona 32; Janesville Parker 28; Monona Grove/McFarland 28; Janesville Craig 26; Wales Kettle Moraine 25; Madison La Follette 23; Madison Memorial 13.5; Beloit Memorial 12; Madison West 0.

Note: In Division 1, the top two finishers in each weight class advance to state.

Championship matches

106 pounds—Josephine Stachowski, Muk, mdec. Cole Cunningham, MHB, 11-1. 113—Aiden Slama, Milton, pinned J.J. Poarch, MHB, 1:16. 120—Chance Suddeth, Sto., dec. Trayton Torres, Elk, 4-0. 126—Nicolar Rivera, Sto, pinned Matt Haldiman, Mil, 3:34. 132—Cole Sarbacker, Sto., dec. Joey Showalter, Elk, 7-6. 138—Hunter Klietz, JC, dec. Brandon Liddle, Or, 7-3. 145—Cody Goebel, Muk, dec. Royce Nilo, Mil, 3-1, sudden victory. 152—Cayden Brandenburg, JP, dec. Trenton Dow, Sto, 5-1. 160—Zach Eliszewski, Muk, dec. Michael Schliem, Mil, 5-3. 170—Aeoden Sinclair, Mil, tfall Parker Schlueter, WKM, 25-10. 182—Kade Desormeau, Mil, pinned Cael Wozniak, V, 2:27. 195—John Harman, Sto, dec. Charlie Eckert, Mil, 5-4. 220—Jackson Mankowski, ML, pinned Guenther Switzer, MGM, 1:56. 285—Griffin Empey, Sto, pinned Jay Hanson, V, 3:29.

Second-place wrestlebacks

113—Poarch pinned Brian Whipple, Muk, 1:52. 120—Torres pinned Adam Whittier, Muk, 2:18. 132—Showalter pinned Brady Wierzbicki, Muk, 3:31. 152—Dow, Sto, pinned Devin Lawrence, Muk, 2:47. 170—Schlueter pinned Alex Jacobi, Muk, 4:34. 195—Eckert pinned Braden Zoellner, Elk, 5:44. 220—Switzer mdec. Beckett Spilde, Sto, 12-3.

