Fort Atkinson's wrestling team ended its season by tying for seventh with 32 points at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 sectional at FAHS.
Fort junior Bryce Volla took fourth at 113 pounds. Volla (31-9) pinned Oregon's Carson Stebbins at :48 in the opening round. He then lost a 6-5 decision to JJ Poarch, a junior from Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Volla lost by fall at 3:21 in the consolation semifinals to Mukwonago sophomore Brian Whipple, who was pinned in 1:52 in the second-place wrestleback against Poarch.
Blackhawk junior Louden Goutcher won his opening match by fall at 2:45 against Mount Horeb/Barneveld sophomore Ryan Errthum. Goutcher (24-15) then lost by fall at 2:02 in the semifinals to Mukwonago senior Cody Goebel, who went on to win the weight class title. In the consolation semis, Goutcher lost by fall at :34 to Madison Memorial senior Brody Weiler to finish fourth.
At 160, Fort junior Aiden Worden pinned Monona Grove/McFarland junior Cade Rux at 3:06 in the opening round. Worden (36-11) lost by fall in the semifinals at 4:39 to Mukwonago junior Zach Eliszewski, the eventual champion. Worden lost by fall at 1:01 to Oregon's John Ruth in the consolation semifinals to finish fourth.
Blackhawk senior Vincent Healy (24-16) lost his opening match at 152 via fall in :41 to Stoughton senior Trenton Dow, who advanced with a second-place finish.
Team scores—Mukwonago 186.5; Milton 150; Stoughton 141; Elkhorn 60; Oregon 47.5; Mount Horeb/Barneveld 42; Fort Atkinson 32; Verona 32; Janesville Parker 28; Monona Grove/McFarland 28; Janesville Craig 26; Wales Kettle Moraine 25; Madison La Follette 23; Madison Memorial 13.5; Beloit Memorial 12; Madison West 0.
Note: In Division 1, the top two finishers in each weight class advance to state.
Championship matches
106 pounds—Josephine Stachowski, Muk, mdec. Cole Cunningham, MHB, 11-1. 113—Aiden Slama, Milton, pinned J.J. Poarch, MHB, 1:16. 120—Chance Suddeth, Sto., dec. Trayton Torres, Elk, 4-0. 126—Nicolar Rivera, Sto, pinned Matt Haldiman, Mil, 3:34. 132—Cole Sarbacker, Sto., dec. Joey Showalter, Elk, 7-6. 138—Hunter Klietz, JC, dec. Brandon Liddle, Or, 7-3. 145—Cody Goebel, Muk, dec. Royce Nilo, Mil, 3-1, sudden victory. 152—Cayden Brandenburg, JP, dec. Trenton Dow, Sto, 5-1. 160—Zach Eliszewski, Muk, dec. Michael Schliem, Mil, 5-3. 170—Aeoden Sinclair, Mil, tfall Parker Schlueter, WKM, 25-10. 182—Kade Desormeau, Mil, pinned Cael Wozniak, V, 2:27. 195—John Harman, Sto, dec. Charlie Eckert, Mil, 5-4. 220—Jackson Mankowski, ML, pinned Guenther Switzer, MGM, 1:56. 285—Griffin Empey, Sto, pinned Jay Hanson, V, 3:29.
Second-place wrestlebacks
113—Poarch pinned Brian Whipple, Muk, 1:52. 120—Torres pinned Adam Whittier, Muk, 2:18. 132—Showalter pinned Brady Wierzbicki, Muk, 3:31. 152—Dow, Sto, pinned Devin Lawrence, Muk, 2:47. 170—Schlueter pinned Alex Jacobi, Muk, 4:34. 195—Eckert pinned Braden Zoellner, Elk, 5:44. 220—Switzer mdec. Beckett Spilde, Sto, 12-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.