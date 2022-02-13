BARABOO -- Jefferson/Cambridge senior Trevor Leto qualified for state in four events at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 boys swim sectional meet held at Baraboo High School.
Leto was second in the 100-yard freestyle in :49.37 (breaking the previous school record set in 1986) and finished fifth in the 50 free (:22.75).
J/C's 200 medley relay of seniors Sawyer Thorp, Patrick Rogers, junior Roman Leto and Trevor Leto took fifth in 1:43.76 to advance and set a new school record. The same quartet also made it in the 200 free relay, placing fifth in 1:33.79.
"Maddie (Volk) and I were talking going into the start of the meet Saturday how big the first event of a big meet like this is; it sets the tone for the rest of the meet," Jefferson boys swim co-head coach Alyssa Hotter said. "The medley relay team did not disappoint with a seven-second improvement, breaking the school record set last year, which wasn't even on our radar.
"That energy continued through for the rest of the team throughout the day. We had many season and lifetime bests Saturday. The guys left it all in the pool and at the end of the day, that's all we can ask for as coaches.
"We are so proud of this team and can't wait to send the Eagle Jay boys swim team to state two years in a row for the first time in school history."
Thorp set a new school record in the 100 back at the team's home invite on Jan. 22. The previous mark had stood since 1984.
J/C scored 137 points to place eighth as a team.
The WIAA Division 2 state boys swim championships at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
BLACKHAWKS FINISH 9TH
Fort Atkinson's boys swim team ended its season with a ninth-place finish at Saturday's sectional, scoring 137 points.
"Unfortunately, while we were not able to advance anybody onto next week's state meet in Waukesha, we had a fantastic day at sectionals in Baraboo," Fort Atkinson boys swim coach Evan Hill said. "Starting out the meet strong was our 200 medley relay of Peyton Godfrey, Logan Recob, Ethan Larson, and Kade Eske who put together a season-best time of 1:47.98, which was a huge time drop from our conference meet last week (and finished seventh).
"Next were Charlie Schenck and Daniel Krapfl in the individual 200 freestyle. Both had lifetime bests going 1:59.48 and 1:58.88, respetively. In the 50 freestyle, we had several lifetime bests by Larson, Recob, and Eske.
"Next was Larson again who was our highest individual finisher, placing eighth in the 100 fly with a :59.31, which was a lifetime best as well. Next was the 100 freestyle where Krapfl, Mason Marowsky, and Jack Schepp all swam to lifetime bests going :54.74, :59.14 and a 1:01.77, respectively.
"Charlie Schenck joined Larson with an 8th place finish of his own and lifetime best of 5:40.27 to go along with it in the 500 freestyle. Our 200 freestyle relay was able to gain one spot from their seed and finish ninth overall. That relay consisted of Eske, Hayden Kincaid, Krapfl, and Recob.
"Our lone backstroker, Peyton Godfrey, was able to earn a 15th place finish, just missing a season best that he swam last week at our conference meet. Brogan Calvillo, Scheep, Marowsky and Recob were our four competitors in the 100 breaststroke and all four of them were able to earn lifetime bests in the event going 1:15.98, 1:18.30, 1:19.06 and 1:07.88, respectively.
"Recob was able to join Larson and Schenck with an eighth place finish as well in the 100 breast (1:07.88). Finally, we had the 400 freestyle relay with Krapfl, Eske, Schenck and Larson who were able to earn an eighth place finish by dropping almost eight seconds for a season-best time of 3:37.89.
"Overall, it was another fantastic season for Blackhawk swimming."
WHIPPETS 12TH, ARNETT ADVANCES
Whitewater's swim team ended its season with a 12th-place performance, scoring 40 points, and junior Tyler Arnett qualified for state in the 500 freestyle.
Arnett took fifth in 5:24.97 to advance.
Whippet freshman Jack Hefty was ninth in the 200 IM in 2:30.91.
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 375, McFarland 303, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 288, Stoughton 226, Baraboo 155, Milton 151, DeForest 146, Jefferson/Cambridge 137, Fort Atkinson 126, Platteville/Lancaster 66, Edgerton/Evansville 48, Whitewater 40.
