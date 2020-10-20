EAST TROY — The Deerfield/Cambridge boys and Lake Mills girls had to wait their turn.
Catholic Memorial, Watertown Luther Prep, Lake Country Lutheran and Mayville all ran at approximately at 2:15 p.m. at the East Troy sectional Tuesday. Because the WIAA wanted to limit the number of runners due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lake Mills, Deerfield/Cambridge, Lakeside Lutheran and East Troy all ran more than two hours later.
The D/C co-op and the L-Cats made their wait worth it.
The Deerfield/Cambridge boys and Lake Mills girls both finished first at a WIAA Division 2 subsectional Tuesday at Camp Timber-lee in East Troy.
The D/C co-op collected 41 points on its way to its first-place finish in the boys race. Catholic Memorial placed second with 65 points, while Luther Prep was third with 87. Lakeside Lutheran (106) and Lake Mills (170) finished fourth and seventh, respectively.
The L-Cats were even more dominant than the D/C boys in the girls race, collecting just 28 points in their top finish. Catholic Memorial placed second with 56 points, while Luther Prep (91) and Lakeside Lutheran (107) were third and fourth, respectively. Deerfield/Cambridge placed sixth overall at the eight-team subsectional with 159 points.
D/C junior Zach Huffman was the runner-up in the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 40.6 seconds. East Troy senior Austin Depuydt finished first with a 17:22.1.
Close behind Huffman was teammate and senior Liam Brown, who placed third with a time of 18:01.4 Brown and Lakeside freshman Mark Garcia had a sprint to the finish line, with Garcia just falling short, clocking in at 18:01.5.
Fellow freshman and teammate Cameron Weiland took sixth overall in the 53-runner race with a time of 18:06.2 for the Warriors. Behind Huffman and Brown, Deerfield/Cambridge got its next-best finish from senior Jack Nikolay — who crossed the line at 18:16.8 — good for ninth. Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Martin Kimmel was 11th in the race with a time of 18:23.9. Junior Carter Brown rounded out the co-op's five with a time of 18:36.2, good for 16th.
Senior Quentin Saylor paced the L-Cat boys with a time of 19:23.6, good for 20th overall.
Luther Prep had its top finish from freshman Elliot Heiderich, who placed eighth with a time of 18:13.1
Freshman Ava Vesperman once again raced beyond her years with a runner-up finish at the subsectional. Vesperman clocked in with a time of 20:57 to lead the L-Cats. Senior teammate Lauren Winslow was close behind with a time of 21:21.9, good for third place in the 51-runner field.
Lake Mills senior Brooke Fair (21:54.3) and freshman teammate Olivia Klubertanz (22:28.5) placed fifth and sixth overall, respectively. The L-Cats were rounded out by sophomore Jenna Hosey's 22:58.6. The time was good for 12th overall.
Freshman Mara Brown led the Deerfield/Cambridge girls with a seventh-place finish, timing in at 22:33.3. Sophomore Abigail Minning paced Lakeside Lutheran and finished right behind Brown with a time of 22:36.3, good for eighth. Freshman Paige Krahn took 11th overall and placed second on the Warriors' lineup with a time of 22:56.6.
Luther Prep had top-10 finishes from senior Katelyn Mensching (22:41.2) and freshman Ellie Backus (22:46.6).
Deerfield/Cambridge and Lake Mills both advance to run in a WIAA Division 2 sectional on Saturday.
Team scores
Boys
Deerfield/Cambridge 41, Catholic Memorial 65, Watertown Luther Prep 87, Lakeside Lutheran 106, Lake Country Lutheran 107, East Troy 1110, Lake Mills 170, Mayville 245
Girls
Lake Mills 28, Catholic Memorial 56, Watertown Luther Prep 91, Lakeside Lutheran 107, Lake Country Lutheran 123, Deerfield/Cambridge 159, East Troy 179, Mayville 231
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.