GREENDALE — Whitewater’s girls basketball team gave Martin Luther all it could handle Saturday night.
The No. 3-seeded Whippets made 10 3-pointers and had three players in double figures, but it was not enough in a 61-55 loss to second-seeded Greendale Martin Luther in a WIAA Division 3 regional final game in Greendale.
Whitewater (13-11) trailed by five at halftime and kept it close the rest of the way.
The Whippets got 17 points from junior guard Kacie Carollo, 15 from Abby Grosinske and 13 from Cassidy Laue. All three of those players each hit three 3-pointers.
Whitewater made 10 3-pointers, Martin Luther made three.
Greendale Martin Luther, which advanced to a sectional final against fourth-seeded Beloit Turner at East Troy on Thursday night, got 30 points from Sydney Burris.
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 61, WHITEWATER 55
Whitewater 27 28 — 55
Martin Luther 32 29 — 61
Whitewater — Skindingsrude 1-0-3, Grosinske 6-0-15, Carollo 5-4-17, Laue 5-0-13, Zimdars 1-0-2, Junio 1-1-3, Linos 1-0-2. Totals: 20-5-55.
Martin Luther — Morovec 1-0-2, Heppert 4-0-8, Brick 1-0-2, Solano 6-0-15, Burris 11-8-30, Hafeman1-2-4. Totals — 24-10-61.
3-point goals — W 10 (Carollo 3, Laue 3, Grosinske 3, Skindingsrude), ML 3 (Solano). Free throws missed —W 5, ML 7. Total fouls — W 14, ML 9.
