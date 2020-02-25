LAKE MILLS — Junior forward Julia Neuberger led all scorers with 16 points and sophomore guard Lily Schuetz added 12 as the No. 6-seeded Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team beat No. 11-seeded Milwaukee Golda Meir 63-19 at home in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
“Both Lily and Julia each scored 10 in the first half,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Tim Matthies said. “Lily was the catalyst. Inside they didn’t have anyone who could stop Julia.”
The Warriors (13-10) led 42-9 at the break and senior forward Lauren Thiele scored 11 points.
Freshman wing Jenna Shadoski scored five points.
The sixth-seeded Warriors will take on Kettle Moraine Lutheran on the road in a regional semifinal Friday at 7 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 63,
MILWAUKEE GOLDA MEIR 19
Milwaukee Golda Meir 9 10 — 19
Lakeside Lutheran 42 21 — 63
Milwaukee Golda Meir (fg ft-fta pts) — Algee 1 0-0 2, Bates 2 0-0 4, Speights 1 1-2 3, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Huffman 2 1-2 5, Anderson 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 2-4 19.
Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 0 2-4 2, Schuetz 6 0-0 12, Stuebs 1 0-0 2, Uecker 1 0-0 2, Thiele 5 1-2 11, Liddicoat 1 1-1 3, Neuberger 7 2-4 16, Riesen 1 0-0 2, Raymond 1 0-0 3, Murray 2 0-0 4, Shadoski 1 2-2 5, Statz 0 1-4 1. Totals 26 9-17 63.
3-point goals: MGM 1 (Anderson); LL 2 (Shadoski, Raymond). Total fouls: MGM 11; LL 5.
Dodgeland 55, Palmyra-Eagle 33
JUNEAU — Sophomore forward Adrianne Bader scored a game-high 21 points and sophomore guard Miranda Firari added 15 as eighth-seeded Dodgeland defeated ninth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle 55-33 in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Palmyra-Eagle (11-12) opened the game on a 12-4 behind a pair of 3-pointers from senior guard Hannah Steinbach, who led the Panthers with nine points.
Dodgeland (9-14) answered with a 9-0 run and took a 26-17 lead into halftime behind 12 of Bader’s points. Firari scored 13 of her points in the second half as the Trojans pulled away to earn a trip to face top-seeded Poynette in a regional semifinal on Friday.
“We missed a couple easy ones to start the game, or we could have been up 6-0,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Barry Hinrichsen said. “Once we settled in defensively, once we found Steinbach and got a hand in her face, we were fine. I thought we played very solid defensively.”
Palmyra-Eagle concludes its season with a 10-12 record overall.
DODGELAND 55, PALMYRA-EAGLE 33
Palmyra-Eagle 17 16 — 33
Dodgeland 26 29 — 55
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fredrick 3 0-0 7, Czeshinski 2 4-5 9, Steinbach 3 0-1 9, Koutsky 3 0-0 6, Kysely 1 0-0 2 Totals 12 4-6 33
Dodgeland — Thibault 0 2-2 2, Peplinski 2 0-0 4, Knueppel 1 0-0 3, Firari 5 4-10 15, Hodgson 3 3-7 9, Kjornes 0 1-2 1, Bader 7 7-7 21 Totals 18 17-28 55
3-point goals — PE (Fredrick, Czeshinski, Steinbach 3) 5, D (Knueppel, Firari) 2. Total fouls — PE 20, D 15
Horicon 64, Johnson Creek 34
HORICON — Payton Marvin made six 3-pointers for the Horicon Marshladies as they earned a 64-34 victory over Johnson Creek in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Marvin finished with 24 points to lead Horicon into a regional semifinal against Deerfield on Friday at 7 p.m.
Lexi Swanson scored 10 points to lead the Johnson Creek effort. The Bluejays were outscored 39-14 in the first half.
Johnson Creek ends its season at 3-20.
HORICON 64, JOHNSON CREEK 34
Johnson Creek 14 20 — 34
Horicon 39 25 — 64
Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta pts) — Budig 1 0-2 3, Swanson 4 1-2 10, Constable 2 1-4 5, Berger 3 1-2 8, Jablonski 1 2-5 4, Joseph 1 2-4 4. Totals — 12 7-19 34.
Horicon — Haslow 1 0-0 3, Bauer 1 0-0 3, Boeck 1 0-0 3, Marvin 9 0-0 24, Roggenbauer 0 0-1 0, Miller 1 0-0 2, Laabs 3 0-0 8, La Bouion 2 1-2 5, Jongeblood 5 3-3 13, Tillema 2 1-4 5, Heller 0 1-2 1. Totals — 24 6-14 64.
3-point goals — JC 3 (Budig, Swanson, Berger), H 10 (Haslow, Bauer, Marvin 6, Laabs 2). Total fouls — JC 14, H 17.
