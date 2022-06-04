MADISON -- Second-seeded Edgewood pulled away in the second half, earning a 4-0 victory over the seventh-seeded Lake Mills girls soccer team in a WIAA Division 3 regional final on Saturday.
The Crusaders (15-2-1), who are seventh-ranked in Division 3, got on the board in the 34th minute as Madison Foley scored on Ella Johnson's assist. Sonoma Bever (52nd minute) and Abby Myers (54th and 56th minutes) added goals early in the second period.
Goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped 20 shots for the Lake Mills (10-5-4), which had one shot on goal.
"I'm very proud of how we battled this afternoon against an incredibly talented team," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "Our back line and Ry were under very heavy pressure, and we did a great job limiting solid looks for a very, very long stretch of the game.
"Credit to Edgewood though, as they also didn't stop battling and earned the title. We look forward to earning another shot at it next year."
The L-Cats
As for this season, I'm so incredibly proud of this team. Not only have we developed some really outstanding soccer players, but these kids are great people, that care about each other, and represent what it means to be an L-Cat so very well. It's a season I will always remember, and I hope they do too.
We will miss our seniors, and they did a great job leading such a young squad this year. We wouldn't have been able to earn what we did this season without all five of them: Josy Cefalu, Olivia Karlen, Payton Kelly, Chloe Thompson, and Louisa Roeper. We wish them nothing but the best.
It was a very memorable and successful season that saw 10 wins and 10 shut outs, another second place finish in conference play, we went undefeated on our home field and some outstanding team soccer and team wins. We can't wait to get back to work, and build into next our next season.
Edgewood hosts third-seeded Evansville in Thursday's sectional semifinal.
